Gary Neville urges Arne Slot to consider something he’s only done twice at Liverpool so far

Gary Neville has advised Arne Slot to consider a radical change to his tactical setup at Liverpool in order to arrest their ongoing slump.

A 3-0 thrashing at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday has seen the champions plummet into the bottom half of the Premier League table, with any realistic notion of a title retention surely killed off over the weekend.

The Reds have lost their last two matches by an aggregate 6-0 scoreline and even have the rare ignominy of a negative goal difference with a third of the season gone, although Martin Keown insists that the head coach shouldn’t be sacked so soon after winning the top-flight crown.

Neville calls for Slot to ‘change the style’ at Liverpool

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit claimed that Slot should implement a change of formation which he believes would give Liverpool a more solid foundation in defence and midfield.

Neville said: “As a collective, I think the manager has to change the style or the system, and he has to help them. That means being more solid in midfield and the back, and I’m talking about personnel changes.

“[Milos] Kerkez is struggling, [Ibrahima] Konate is struggling, so do you have to put four centre-backs in your back four and just keep a narrow, tight back four and tell everybody that you’re adapting you mean business to keep clean sheets and stop teams having chances on your goal?