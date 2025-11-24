‘Liverpool are internally discussing…’ – Romano relays Slot update amid ‘difficult’ situation

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Here We Go Podcast with Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has shared some insight into where Arne Slot stands with the Liverpool hierarchy after another chastening weekend for the Reds.

A 3-0 thrashing at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday saw the defending champions drop into the bottom half of the Premier League table, which has seen the head coach come under increased public scrutiny.

However, Gary Neville firmly believes that the 47-year-old’s job shouldn’t be under threat any time soon, and it appears that Anfield chiefs aren’t inclined to indulge in any knee-jerk reactions regarding the Dutchman’s future.

Slot retains the backing of the Liverpool hierarchy

On the Here We Go Podcast on Monday afternoon, Romano reported that Slot fully realises the need for swift improvement, but the Liverpool hierarchy will continue to back him to the hilt, with the club’s primary stakeholders calmly reviewing the current situation.

The Italian outlined: “At the moment, Liverpool are not activating any contact to replace Arne Slot. At this stage, the situation is still under control.

“It’s complicated, it’s difficult, it’s an emergency situation. Liverpool are internally discussing about this topic – the manager, the management, the staff all together. Some responsibility has also been given to the players.”

Romano added: “At this stage, I’m told that Arne Slot knows that this situation must change as soon as possible, especially in the Premier League more than in the Champions League. In the Premier League, it’s really important for Liverpool to change this situation.

“As of now, Liverpool as a club – owners, management – still back the manager, support the manager and want to see different results as soon as possible.”

Liverpool will rightly be patient, but Slot needs some quick wins

Slot has been in football for long enough to know that past glories count for little when a club of Liverpool’s stature are experiencing a prolonged slump, with the Reds now losing eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions (they only lost nine in the whole of last season).

Danny Murphy has said that the head coach needs to ‘take some responsibility’ for the wretched autumn that his team have endured, while also insisting that his players must ‘look in the mirror’ and resolve to help the club out of their current mess.

We still believe that the incumbent boss is the right man to guide LFC back on the right path, but it might require sacrificing some of his ideals and taking a more pragmatic approach to improve results in the short-term and give us a platform on which we can build a sustained upturn in form.

Slot might be under far more pressure for his job if he were at a club where, historically, managers tend not to be shown the same patience that they’d get at Liverpool. However, a constant revolving door of change at the first sign of a crisis isn’t ideal for achieving long-term success.

Things would probably have to get much worse for FSG to genuinely consider firing the 47-year-old, but there’s no disputing that he needs a couple of quick wins just to ease the scrutiny and brighten the sorrowful mood music around Anfield at present.