‘Embarrassment’ – Cody Gakpo details Liverpool dressing room conversation after Forest defeat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and teammates of Liverpool react during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield on November 22, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has admitted he and his Liverpool teammates felt embarrassed after Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

The result means Arne Slot’s side currently find themselves 12th in the league table and have now suffered eight defeats across all competitions this season.

Despite the big-money signings of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike and not suffering a defeat until eight games into the campaign, the Reds have struggled to break down low blocks and are extremely susceptible on the counter-attack.

Netherlands international Gakpo has now shared details of what he and his teammates have done since the dismal display at the weekend.

“After the game on Saturday, it was a kind of embarrassment because we lost 3-0 at home in front of our own fans, which is not good,” the former PSV Eindhoven man said (as quoted by Express).

“We know they are here to help us in every tough situation but we have to give them something back as well. In the days after that, we were, I don’t want to say angry, but we tried to speak together and be honest with each other what we have to do to perform better on the pitch.

“We also know we have to stick together and that’s what we will try to do again to put in good performances and get wins.

“Everybody is aware we have to take responsibility on and off the pitch. This was a conversation you have with a team-mate.

“We are aware we have to take responsibility, that we have to do better with certain things on the pitch. That’s what we spoke about. We are honest because otherwise there’s no point in speaking.”

It remains to be seen if Gakpo and the rest of the Liverpool squad will take responsibility ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League clash with PSV at Anfield.

The Dutchman started the game brightly on Saturday, as did many of those around him, but failed to find the breakthrough and then crumbled after falling behind.

Too often Liverpool have conceded the first goal this term and have then chased the game, often leaving gaps all over the pitch which have then been punished by the opposition.

Sticking together is vital if the Premier League champions are to get themselves out of this mess.

There is enough quality in our squad to challenge on the three remaining fronts this term so now it’s time for our experienced members of the squad to return to their usual selves and our new signings to prove they’ve got what it takes to be Liverpool players.