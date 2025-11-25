Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League opponents suffer huge injury blow ahead of Reds clash

(Photos by Shaun Botterill and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One of Liverpool’s upcoming opponents in the Champions League have been dealt a huge injury blow ahead of their clash against the Reds.

Arne Slot’s side take on PSV Eindhoven in the tournament on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to the San Siro to face Inter Milan a fortnight from today.

The Merseysiders will be without a senior right-back for both games, with Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong both injured and Calvin Ramsay ineligible for the competition and unable to be registered, and the Nerazzurri also have difficulties in that position.

Dumfries set to miss Inter v Liverpool due to injury

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via FC Inter News), Denzel Dumfries is expected to be sidelined with an ankle injury until at least mid-December.

It had initially been hoped that the Dutchman would recover in time to face Liverpool on the 9th, but the best-case scenario now appears to be a return for Inter’s Serie A clash against Genoa the following weekend.

There was better news regarding fellow right-back Matteo Darmian, though, who’ll miss the Nerazzurri’s visit to Atletico Madrid tomorrow night but is set to resume training in the coming week.

Dumfries would be a huge loss to Inter through injury

Although Inter’s right-back issues aren’t as severe as Liverpool’s, Dumfries will nonetheless be a huge miss for Cristian Chivu’s side against the Reds in two weeks’ time.

Similar to his compatriot Frimpong, the 29-year-old is renowed for his explosive attacking threat from the flanks, with a return of 14 goals and six assists at club level since the start of last season.

As seen in the table below, using figures from FBref in comparison to positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year, the Dutchman is among the deadliest full-backs in the game when he gets forward.

Liverpool will be grateful that they won’t have to try and contend with the threat that Dumfries habitually provides, although last season’s Champions League finalists have plenty of other players who could inflict no little damage on the frightening out-of-form Reds.

We never like seeing players struck down by injury, and even though he’ll be a massive loss to Inter, we wish their number 2 a swift and full recovery from his current layoff.