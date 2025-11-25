‘I love him’ – Ex-Red cannot believe what he’s seen from Liverpool player this season

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Joe Cole has compared Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard with the Hungary international continuing to impress despite the poor performances of those around him this term.

The 25-year-old, who suffered World Cup qualifying heartbreak for his nation recently, was once again the only shining light for the Reds as they suffered their sixth Premier League defeat of the campaign against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday.

The dynamic midfielder had some excellent stats despite the dreadful result against Sean Dyche’s side – completing 133 touches and 37 final-third passes, the highest recorded by any Premier League player in a single match this season.

Ex-Red Cole has not hid his admiration for the player – explaining he’s ‘taken the game by the scruff of the neck’.

“I love him,” the former England international told TNT Sports (via Liverpool World). “It’s even more impressive how well he’s playing because of the functionality of the Liverpool team isn’t there. So he’s almost, and I’m going to throw a name in here, been Steven Gerrard-esque.

“The Liverpool team that Stevie played in was nowhere near as good as this team. Not nowhere near, it wasn’t as good as this team. Szoboszlai has just taken the game by the scruff of the neck.”

Szoboszlai’s best position is in midfield and that’s also his preferred role, but Arne Slot has called on our No. 8 at right back on numerous occasions so far this term and he’s not let us down.

Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are again set to be absent for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven at Anfield meaning we can expect the Hungarian to deputise in that role once again.

The former RB Leipzig man did appear to alternate at times with fellow midfielder Curtis Jones against Forest at the weekend but it was an afternoon to forget for all involved.

Szoboszlai’s shooting and passing ability combined with his energy and dynamism makes him one of the most important players in the squad and it’s vital that he remains fit if we’re to turn our season around before Christmas.

To be compared to Gerrard is one of the biggest compliment someone can pay you. Let’s hope others can soon take a leaf out of the midfielder’s book as we aim to get back to the Liverpool we become accustomed to last term.