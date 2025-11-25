‘Keep an eye on Liverpool…’ – Transfer insider shares what he’s now heard on Michael Olise

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be involved in a frantic three-way battle to bring Michael Olise back to the Premier League.

That’s according to one transfer insider who’s now shared a fresh update regarding the Bayern Munich winger, who Lewis Steele described last month as ‘one to watch‘ in terms of a potential move to Anfield in 2026.

Liverpool showing ‘serious interest’ in Michael Olise

On Tuesday morning, Mark Brus of the Daily Briefing reported that the 23-year-old is LFC’s ‘first choice’ to replace Mo Salah in the long-term, although two domestic rivals are set to offer fierce competition for the France international.

The Bundesliga champions are unsurprisingly keen to retain Olise, but they may be forced to reconsider their stance if ‘crazy proposals’ land in their inbox.

One source told the transfer reporter: “Liverpool keep tracking Olise; he’s their first choice to replace Salah. Bayern want to keep him, but every player has his price, and they could consider a sale if someone comes in with €130m-€140m [£114.2m-£123m].”

Another source indicated: “There’s serious interest in Olise. Keep an eye on Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.”

Olise would seem to be the optimal Salah successor

Life after Salah isn’t a reality that Liverpool fans will want to face until it’s unavoidable, but the succession planning for the 33-year-old needs to start now, with an Anfield exit seemingly likely once his current contract expires in June 2027.

Antoine Semenyo continues to be strongly linked as a prospective successor to the Egyptian, but Olise would appear to be the standout candidate to take over from our number 11 on the right flank.

The Frenchman has already scored nine goals and set up another 10 in 18 matches for Bayern this season, registering an incredible five goal contributions in their 6-2 demolition of Freiburg last weekend (Transfermarkt).

As the table below reflects (with figures from FBref), his underlying performance metrics are also among the best of any winger in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year, and it’s no wonder that the Bundesliga champions would demand a premium price to cash in on him.

Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Assists 0.57 99th (top 1%) Shot-creating actions 6.72 99th Progressive passes 7.2 96th Non-penalty xG 0.41 95th Shots 3.66 95th Successful take-ons 2.57 93rd Non-penalty goals 0.4 88th

Also, Olise’s prior Premier League experience with Crystal Palace shows that he’s already attuned to the rigours of the English top flight, an intricacy with which Florian Wirtz has seemingly struggled since joining Liverpool in the summer.

The addition of a centre-back is rightly the Reds’ priority for January, but when it comes to the longer-term dilemma of replacing a club legend in Salah, it’d be hard to find a more suitable (and realistically attainable) candidate than Bayern’s number 17.