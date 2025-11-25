‘Honestly…’ – Paul Scholes hammers ‘classless’ Arne Slot over ‘disrespectful’ action

Images via The Good, The Bad & The Football and Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Paul Scholes has hit out at Arne Slot over what he believes to be a ‘classless’ gesture from the Liverpool head coach.

The Dutchman romped to Premier League glory in his first season at Anfield but is finding life much more difficult now, with the Reds dropping to 12th in the table after the conclusion of the most recent matchweek, having lost six of their last seven top-flight games.

The mood music on the red half of Merseyside has soured considerably compared to six months ago, when the 47-year-old blew off some steam with a holiday in Ibiza towards the end of the campaign after the title had been mathematically secured, with the players also enjoying a trip to Dubai.

Scholes slams ‘classless’ Slot over Ibiza trip

Roy Keane was critical of Slot at the time for jetting off to the Mediterranean, and Scholes has now stuck the boot into the Liverpool head coach for the same reason.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football, the ex-Manchester United and England midfielder said: “I think this started towards the end of last season. Do you remember when they won the league? The bad form started; they went away, went to Ibiza or something.

“Arne Slot was DJing. Honestly, DJing in Ibiza. I think that’s disrespectful that, before the season’s done. I think that’s classless.”

Slot did nothing wrong with Ibiza holiday in May

Isn’t it funny how, apart from Keane, nobody seemed too bothered in May about Slot holidaying in Ibiza, yet he’s being castigated for it now that Liverpool are enduring a miserable season.

It may have been an unorthodox move from the Reds boss when there were still a handful of matches left in the campaign, but he’d more than earned the blowout after performing such heroics at Anfield in his first year in charge and working relentlessly to deliver glory to Merseyside.

Also, the Dutchman told Sky Sports in September, most of his trips to the Mediterranean island are for the purpose of relaxation and family time, two things which are in very limited supply for the head coach at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Scholes’ disdain would be more understandable if, for example, Slot was seen partying in Ibiza during this month’s international break off the back of being outclassed by Manchester City and miles off the pace in the Premier League.

The Liverpool boss is no mug. He’ll have been aware of the optics of jetting off on a holiday while the season was still in progress and would’ve kept a much lower profile had his team not already been crowned champions.

If the Reds fall short of expectations this term (something which seems inevitable, barring a remarkable resurgence), it won’t be because the 47-year-old went to Ibiza in May of this year.