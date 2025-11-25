Dominik Szoboszlai explains his theory on why he thinks Arne Slot deploys him at right-back

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai has a theory as to why Arne Slot has frequently deployed him in a previously unfamiliar right-back role this season.

The Hungarian was tried in that position during a pre-season friendly in July and the experiment continued into the competitive action, with the 25-year-old making several appearances on the right-hand side of defence rather than his usual midfield berth.

He was forced into action at right-back once more against Nottingham Forest last weekend due to the absences of Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong through injury, and he’s set to start in that position against PSV Eindhoven tomorrow night as Calvin Ramsay is ineligible for Champions League games.

Szoboszlai explains right-back theory

As per Liverpool Echo, Szoboszlai was asked if there’s a reason for Slot frequently deploying him in a full-back role.

The Reds’ number 8 replied: “To be honest, I don’t know. You have to ask my managers. I think it comes from growing up playing as a central midfielder. In my opinion, a central midfielder can play any position on the pitch a lot easier. The midfield is where a lot of the action happens in training and in the matches.

“You always have to be ready in that position so, if you play wider, you will feel like you have a lot more time on the ball and a lot more space ahead of you straight away. When I play as a right-back, I think that’s one of the reasons why I can solve these situations.”

A very insightful response from the ever-professional Szoboszlai

It was a quite insightful response from Szoboszlai, who eschewed the stock reply of ‘doing a job for the team’ that many might’ve expected for such a question, and his theory makes perfect sense.

As per Transfermarkt, the Hungarian has played in nine separate positions throughout his career, ranging from right-back to left winger to his customary central/attacking midfield role and even a handful of games at centre-forward.

Chris Sutton isn’t a fan of the 25-year-old being used in defence, claiming that Slot is ‘killing’ the player by deploying him so far away from his strongest position, and we agree that our number 8 is at his best when operating in the middle of the park with licence to get forward and supplement the attack.

However, with Bradley and Frimpong both sidelined, Ramsay playing precious little first-team football and the Liverpool head coach rarely trusting Joe Gomez to start, it looks as though Szoboszlai could have a few more games at right-back over the next few weeks.

It’s a testament to his professionalism that he gets on with the job without a peep of complaint, but hopefully once our full complement of natural right-backs has been restored, the former RB Leipzig man will be left to work his magic in midfield, where he’s excelled for his club this season.