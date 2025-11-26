‘Not good enough’ – Adebayo Akinfenwa rips into Liverpool player after what he saw against PSV

(Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Adebayo Akinfenwa was highly critical of one Liverpool player after being caught out for a PSV Eindhoven goal at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds recovered from a nightmare start after Virgil van Dijk stupidly gave away a soft penalty that Ivan Perisic converted, with Dominik Szoboszlai swiftly equalising and parity being maintained until half-time.

The visitors went in front for the second time in the 56th minute when Mauro Junior played a perfectly weighted through ball to Guus Til, who got on the inside of Milos Kerkez and finished the chance beyond Giorgi Mamardashvili to make it 2-1.

Akinfenwa fumes at Kerkez over second PSV goal

Taking to X in venting his fury over the second PSV goal, Akinfenwa called out the Liverpool left-back for allowing the goalscorer to get to the ball first.

The Reds-supporting former AFC Wimbledon striker posted: ‘I’m sorry but Kerkez needs to do & be better. It’s really not good enough.’

Kerkez caught out but Liverpool’s problems are so much deeper

The Hungarian has shipped quite a bit of criticism over his performances since joining from Bournemouth in the summer, and his defensive work has come under the spotlight again after not doing enough to prevent Til from scoring.

To be fair to the 22-year-old, he’d been one of our better players in the first half tonight, with the Liverpool Echo claiming that he ‘showed fight during [the] dire opening’ to the game and ‘maintained appetite’ throughout.

Unfortunately, Kerkez switched off at the crucial moment for the second PSV goal, and Sky Sports reporter Adam Bate noted how his teammates looked at him ‘in horror’ after Til scored, with the left-back’s ‘nightmare’ at Anfield continuing.

It wasn’t the Hungarian’s finest moment, but he’s far from the only player in Arne Slot’s squad who’s vastly underperforming, with the defence in particular being torn asunder time and again in recent weeks.

Akinfenwa could justifiably talk about the team as a whole being ‘not good enough’.