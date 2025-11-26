Why Alisson isn’t in Liverpool matchday squad v PSV as untried 18y/o included on subs’ bench

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker is the standout omission from the Liverpool matchday squad for their Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

The Reds’ number 1 had only just returned from a hamstring injury (which sidelined him for eight matches) in the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend, and unfortunately he’s been marked absent once again tonight, with Giorgi Mamardashvili swiftly restored to the starting XI.

The 33-year-old’s absence may have sparked initial panic among LFC supporters fearful of yet another injury issue for the Brazilian netminder, although such worries have been mitigated slightly.

Shortly after the Liverpool team news was announced 75 minutes prior to kick-off, Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst explained why Alisson isn’t involved against PSV.

Why is Alisson not in the matchday squad tonight?

The former Roma goalkeeper is ruled out due to illness, joining the likes of Florian Wirtz, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong in missing out on tonight’s match.

Arne Slot has named just nine substitutes out of the permitted 12, and the bench includes two ‘keepers, including one who’s yet to make a senior career appearance.

Alongside Freddie Woodman on the bench is 18-year-old Polish goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, who was also in the matchday squad for Liverpool’s last two Champions League games against Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid.

The teenager has experience of playing on the European stage in the UEFA Youth League, although his only football so far this season has come with the Reds’ under-18 and under-21 sides (Transfermarkt).

More frustration for Alisson in stop-start season

Alisson will be hugely frustrated to miss out tonight having just returned from injury, but at least if his absence is because of illness, he’ll likely be avaiable for the Premier League clash against West Ham on Sunday.

Liverpool fans can also be thankful that we have a more than capable deputy in Mamardashvili, who’s produced some stunning saves during his prolonged run in the starting XI over the past few weeks.

Hopefully the Georgian can keep a second successive Champions League clean sheet at Anfield, having shut out Real Madrid three weekd ago, and fingers crossed that our number 1 will make a speedy recovery from the illness which has kept him out of this game.