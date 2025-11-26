‘Interest is real’ – Transfer insider shares what he’s ‘hearing’ about ‘explosive’ Liverpool target

Image via @TEAMtalk on X

One transfer insider has issued an update regarding Liverpool and Antoine Semenyo, amid the Bournemouth winger’s ongoing links with a move to Anfield in 2026.

Lewis Steele reiterated in recent days that the Ghana international is of interest to the Reds’ hierarchy, and Fabrizio Romano claimed that there’s ‘a good chance’ that the 25-year-old could leave the Vitality Stadium in January.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that the Cherries forward has a release clause of £65m which ‘must be activated’ by a certain date in the winter transfer window, adding a further incentive for interested clubs to make their move over the next few weeks.

Liverpool ‘hesitant’ over January move for Semenyo

On Wednesday morning, transfer insider Dean Jones shared an update on Liverpool and Semenyo via TEAMtalk on X, with Anfield chiefs very much interested in the Bournemouth star but inclined to wait until next summer to advance for him rather than targeting a mid-season raid.

The reporter said: “Liverpool fans, listen up. The Reds are definitely looking at Semenyo. This isn’t just a rumour; the interest is real, but the deal isn’t close, not just yet. They still haven’t totally committed to triggering the release clause within Semenyo’s contract in January, and this is where it gets interesting.

“Liverpool do see a clear opportunity with Semenyo. He’s available, he fits the profile, he solves the problem and he’s got an appealing price tag of £65m, but inside the club I’m hearing there is some hesitation.

“Perhaps the summer would be a better time to do this. This season has been disrupted already by too many squad changes. The heavy summer spending hasn’t quite paid off, has it? Do they really want to add another signing into the mix?

“When you look at Salah’s form, though, suddenly Semenyo does look like the kind of player who can bring something fresh, something explosive…Maybe Semenyo is worth the gamble in January.”

Liverpool could have other priorities in January

The Bournemouth winger does seem to represent the kind of market opportunity that Liverpool have seized in the past, and Richard Hughes’ connections with the south coast club could give the Reds an edge over other suitors for the 25-year-old.

However, the Merseysiders are also eyeing a potential move for Michael Olise as a prospective long-term successor to Salah, and it seems unlikely that they’d spend big on both the Ghanaian and the Bayern Munich forward.

Also, as reported by CaughtOffside earlier this week, the addition of a centre-back is seen as the overrriding priority for January, and so it should be, with Giovanni Leoni’s ACL injury leaving Arne Slot with only three senior options in that area of the pitch.

Liverpool will get a brief glimpse of a post-Salah future next month when our number 11 departs for the Africa Cup of Nations, and the festive period will provide the head coach with a clearer idea of whether reinforcements are needed on the right wing before the Egyptian’s contract expires in June 2027.

That spell could determine whether Hughes pushes hard to try and clinch a deal for Semenyo in January (just as he did at Bournemouth at the start of 2023 when signing him from Bristol City), or is content to wait until the summer and prioritise a defensive addition in the upcoming transfer window.