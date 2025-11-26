‘Disgrace’ ‘Get rid’: Liverpool fans pile on ‘horrific’ 5/10 player club must sell ASAP

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were furious with Ibrahima Konate after an abject display against PSV in the Champions League.

The Merseysiders were battered 4-1 at Anfield, with the Frenchman the clear culprit for the visiting Dutch outfit’s third goal of the night.

It’s a result that now consigns Arne Slot’s men to their third defeat in a row (across all competitions) to a cumulative scoreline of 1-10.

Liverpool fans have had enough of Ibrahima Konate

It’s fair to say the reaction to the Frenchman’s latest display in the famous red shirt has been far from sympathetic.

Don’t renew Konate contract and sell him in January. I’ve had enough. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) November 26, 2025

Konate is Lovren on heroin. Shouldn’t play another minute this season. Get rid. — LFC Data (@LFCData) November 26, 2025

Continuing picking some of these players could have cost Slot his job. Konate has been a disgrace all season. — Sam (@samlivers) November 26, 2025

If Ibou Konate never plays for this club again, it’s too soon. What is he doing? Captain not much better. This is a disgrace on every level. — Rohan Kallicharan (@ro_jito) November 26, 2025

Arne Slot is a loser. Konate is horrific. Van Dijk is a fraud. Wonderful season. https://t.co/OGkpAEhxos — Nycjuventus ⚜️ (@SerieAScout_) November 26, 2025

It’s worth emphasising that Konate was far from being alone in posting a disappointing performance against PSV.

But it’s difficult to see how on earth Liverpool can manage to claw any ground back in games they’re losing in no small part due to entirely avoidable individual errors.

Cough, cough, see Virgil van Dijk’s inexplicable handball in the opening 10 minutes, cough cough.

Did Konate actually have a bad game vs PSV?

Statistically speaking, the former RB Leipzig centre-half wasn’t atrocious before his withdrawal on the 76th minute.

The error, which ultimately led to the visitors’ third goal of the night, has undoubtedly been a weighty factor behind Sofascore awarding Ibou Konate a 5.9/10 rating.

But otherwise, there’s some evidence to suggest that the France international didn’t have an entirely woeful game.

Ibrahima Konate stats vs PSV 76 minutes 3/3 ground duels won 6 recoveries 1 error leading to a goal 40/41 passes completed Possession lost once

* Ibrahima Konate’s stats against PSV in the Champions League (Sofascore)

Liverpool desperately need Marc Guehi

Again, we hasten to emphasise that bringing in Marc Guehi would categorically not fix the tall order of issues this Liverpool side is facing.

However, getting an inconsistent Ibrahima Konate out of the firing line and installing a reliable centre-back partner alongside Virgil van Dijk can surely only restore some calm to the backline.

Otherwise, we’re struggling to see how on earth this Liverpool side can even begin to think about winning games again.

