Wirtz and Isak’s former coach makes major Liverpool claim ahead of Anfield clash

The focus on our summer arrivals continues to intensify as we look for fresh sparks to lift us from a difficult run of domestic results.

Peter Bosz backs Florian Wirtz to thrive at Liverpool

PSV boss Peter Bosz, speaking in his press conference before facing us in the Champions League (via liverpool.com), delivered one of the strongest endorsements yet of Florian Wirtz as he insisted the German will flourish in the Premier League.

The 62-year-old said: “He is the best player I’ve ever worked with at his age… I didn’t let him go anywhere else, so good he was.

“I’ve had other lads come and train with us but he was really special.

“I worked with [Alexander] Isak at Dortmund when he was 16, but we weren’t sure what sort of career he would have, but with Florian it was obvious.”

Bosz recalled handing the attacker his first senior appearance at Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 and explained that even as a teenager he showed rare intelligence and technical perfection.

He added: “You could see he got better after every match. He can play intelligent football and he is going to be fine.”

That confidence though arrives at a time when the midfielder is currently sat out of action through injury, with his muscle issue becoming increasingly disruptive.

Why Liverpool still expect Wirtz to explode this season

Despite a quiet start in red, the 22-year-old has already shown glimpses of the talent that made him a record signing, and many senior figures in the game have echoed Bosz’s belief.

Jurgen Klopp, when asked recently about the Germany international, stressed that “I don’t have to worry about Florian Wirtz because his quality is so outstanding”, brushing aside any suggestion that early numbers should define his impact.

Our struggles in the league have naturally sharpened attention on creative output, as Wirtz was brought in to help solve exactly those moments.

Bosz’s comments though serve as a timely reminder of why Liverpool invested so heavily in his long-term potential.

With the Champions League returning to Anfield, and with Arne Slot searching for fresh inspiration, the expectation remains that the 22-year-old will become central to our recovery – once fully fit.

