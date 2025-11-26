What Steven Gerrard noticed towards end of PSV rout sums up how ‘unstable’ Liverpool have become

Image via TNT Sports

Steven Gerrard said that one thing he saw at Anfield towards the end of Liverpool’s 4-1 humiliation by PSV Eindhoven summed up the current mood of the Reds’ fan base.

For the second time in five days, Arne Slot’s team were subjected to a three-goal rinsing on home turf, with many supporters heading for the exits well before the full-time whistle.

There were even boos from some in the ground when the match ended, although many more fans sang in support of their club in an admirable show of defiance.

Gerrard: Empty seats at Anfield tell a story

Gerrard was on punditry duty for TNT Sports tonight, and he remarked that the number of unoccupied seats inside Anfield before full-time painted a stark picture of how gruesome things have become for Liverpool.

The former Reds captain said (via Liverpool Echo): “They’re conceding too many goals, they’re wide open, they’re vulnerable and unstable. Anfield tells a story; the seats are empty.

“PSV were excellent and were comfortable here tonight, deserving the victory. Liverpool’s problems become deeper, pressure intensifies even more, and there needs to be soul-searching for sure.”

What once was Fortress Anfield has become an easy away day

We’re not sure how many home fans were still inside Anfield by the time the PSV support mocked their hosts with a chant of ‘Always look on the bright side of life’, but those who stuck around to hear it won’t have been inclined to take that message literally.

Andy Robertson said after last weekend’s defeat to Nottingham Forest that those who left early were justified in doing so, and the Liverpool left-back will surely feel the very same about tonight’s mass exodus before full-time.

LFC fans are renowned for being among the most patient in England, but even the most mild-mannered and glass-half-full Kopites will be finding it hard to put a brave face on the season as a whole and the last three performances and results in particular.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Anfield was a genuine fortress for the Reds, aside from a freak six-game spell in early 2021 when stadia were empty due to pandemic restrictions. Now, it’s become one of the easiest away days for teams in the Premier League and Champions League.

Slot’s side have lost four times on home turf in the last 38 days, with three of those defeats being by a humiliating three-goal margin. That’s unheard of for Kopites who became so accustomed to turning up and seeing their team pile up win after win in L4 in recent years.

Gerrard played for us through some fairly bleak times; November 2025 is up there with the worst of them for Liverpool in the modern era.