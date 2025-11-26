How Liverpool fans reacted after Virgil van Dijk’s unforgivable handball error

(Photo by Stu Forster & Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans showed their support for Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman gave away a penalty against PSV in the Champions League.

Ivan Perisic put the Eredivisie-based outfit up in front following the centre-back’s blatant handball inside the box six minutes into the game.

How did Liverpool fans react to Van Dijk’s handball?

The Anfield faithful aren’t ones to turn on their own – even after such a moment of tremendous stupidity from our number four.

Despite having directly inspired another poor start to a competitive game, the home support could be heard belting out Van Dijk’s infamous chant from the stands on the 17th minute.

Ultimately, the mistake has yet to prove catastrophic, with Dominik Szoboszlai, fortunately, having levelled a minute before fans began their public show of support for the skipper.

Quite the let-off for Arne Slot’s men!

How did PSV win a penalty so early in the Champions League tie?

It goes without saying that Van Dijk’s decision-making in the box is generally impeccable.

But there’s simply no explanation for the lapse in judgement that saw the 34-year-old catch the ball with an arm stretched high above his head.

You can catch footage of Van Dijk’s handball below, courtesy of TNT Sports on X:

♻️ HERE'S THE VAN DIJK HAND BALL WHAT IS HE DOING pic.twitter.com/UP0X4ALvab — VAR Center (@CenterVAR) November 26, 2025

Was there unfair contact on Van Dijk?

A quick glance back at the footage of the penalty incident indicates that our captain was under some pressure from Jerdy Schouten in the box.

The PSV man is guilty of some light grappling, but nothing sinister as far as we’re concerned – and certainly nothing our 6′ 4″ defensive behemoth isn’t capable of handling himself.

There just isn’t a good enough excuse for what is an extremely bizarre error from Virgil van Dijk in the first half.

Which is why we’re so surprised the defender argued the point with the referee after Perisic converted his spot-kick.

“What was Virgil van Dijk thinking?! I think he was waving for a foul but you can’t really get away with doing that mid-jump can you? So risky,” Jess Anderson reported for BBC Sport.

“The Kop did their best to put off Ivan Perisic but it’s a cool penalty by the former Tottenham man.

“Liverpool captain Van Dijk is still arguing with the referee.”

Ivan Perišić converts from the penalty spot to give PSV the lead against Liverpool!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kRliATPuUu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

