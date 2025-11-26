Konate’s days are numbered: Liverpool submit £25m bid for ‘world-class’ star before January window

(Photo by Matt McNulty & Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a bid around the £25m mark for Marc Guehi ahead of the January transfer window, according to one reputable X (formerly Twitter) account.

The England international’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2026.

The Merseysiders are likewise understood to be exploring an additional move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

Could Marc Guehi move to Anfield in January?

One source on X now claims that Liverpool’s opening bid sits at ‘around £25m’ and includes add-ons. Crucially for the Reds, this has yet to be accepted or rejected for the potentially ‘world-class’ (in Ezri Konsa’s words) star.

Exclusive 💣 We understand @LFC have submitted a bid for Marc Guéhi. 𝐖𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 £𝟐𝟓𝐦 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐝𝐝-𝐨𝐧𝐬. The bid has not been accepted or rejected. pic.twitter.com/VLpqjNG28L — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 25, 2025

This follows the Merseysiders’ having previously agreed a £35m deal for Guehi’s transfer back in the summer window.

As CEO Steve Parish later admitted, however, keeping the Englishman became an objectively smarter decision than selling up in light of Palace’s impending involvement in the Europa Conference League.

“If we were fighting between the difference of 10th and 14th, if that was going to be the difference between keeping Marc and letting Marc go, then probably we would have said, ‘Right, we should take the money’,” the 60-year-old spoke on talkSPORT.

“With the Conference League, with the way that we want to fight this season, maybe finishing the top half of the league for the first time, we felt it was a good decision to keep Marc.”

The picture technically hasn’t changed. If anything, the Eagles will surely be even more incentivised to hold on to Marc Guehi in light of the fact that the club sits a point outside the Champions League spots in fifth.

Selling their statistically most important player – the 25-year-old has an average score of 7.46/10 in the top-flight this season – will only harm Crystal Palace’s chances of a record league (Premier League era) finish.

Marc Guehi stats Percentile (rounded up) 7.46/10 rating 0.07 xA (expected assists) 92nd percentile 0.64 chances created 95th percentile 66.3% duels won 81st percentile 66.7% aerial duels won 68th percentile

* Marc Guehi’s Premier League stats per 90 at Crystal Palace in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

Could Bayern or Real Madrid beat Liverpool to this transfer?

Recent reporting indicates that Europe’s elite are increasingly accepting that the centre-half is destined for an Anfield switch.

Christian Falk, reporting with CF Bayern Insider, confirmed that Bayern Munich have not completely given up hope of a deal for Guehi.

However, like Real Madrid, they believe the current direction of travel indicates the Palace star will be a Liverpool player either in January or the summer transfer window.

Does Guehi fix Liverpool’s defensive problems?

It won’t have escaped fans’ notice that the Three Lions star is hardly the most dominant in the air.

That’s worrying, given Liverpool are currently struggling to deal with long balls and set pieces. So, inserting a 6-foot-tall centre-back (Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are both 6′ 4″) doesn’t directly address that issue.

That said, he’s more than reliable on the ball and has proven to be considerably less flappable than our French international this season.

Liverpool could do with a defender who doesn’t immediately crumble under the pressure when it’s all going against them.

But the point remains that Arne Slot still has a tactical problem to fix to get the best out of this struggling Liverpool side.

