Liverpool issue powerful message as BBC report confirms guilty pleas in parade case

The latest development in the Paul Doyle case has brought an important moment for our city, even as the full impact of what happened at the end of our Premier League title parade continues to be felt.

BBC News report that Doyle has pleaded guilty to all 31 charges after driving his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds on Water Street just after 18:00 on 26 May, injuring more than 130 people during celebrations that should have been about unity and joy.

The prosecution described it as an “act of calculated violence”, with the 54-year-old admitting dangerous driving, affray, 17 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and three counts of wounding with intent.

The court was told that Doyle became agitated by the size of the crowds, with dashcam footage showing him choosing to drive at supporters rather than wait.

He changed his plea on the second day of his trial, with the Recorder of Liverpool telling him a custodial sentence was “inevitable”.

Liverpool respond with statement after Doyle guilty pleas

Liverpoolfc.com published a powerful club response, acknowledging that “the day of incredible joy ended in unimaginable circumstances” and expressing hope that the conviction “brings some peace to all those affected”.

The club thanked emergency services, partner agencies and members of the public for actions that “undoubtedly saved lives”, with the statement reflecting the compassion and solidarity that define our community.

This latest update follows earlier details that Doyle “drove deliberately in that car at people among that crowd as they tried to leave the area”, a line given in evidence when the case was first scheduled to be heard before a judge and jury.

That previous context also highlighted that more than 130 people were hurt, echoing the severity described again in court this week.

How this development sits within a painful chapter for Liverpool

Thousands of fans were lining The Strand and Water Street following our Premier League title win, with the parade bus having passed the area shortly before the incident.

The charges relate to 29 people aged between six months and 77 years, and Merseyside Police stressed it was “by sheer luck that nobody was killed”.

The Doyle case remains a deep scar, one rooted in trauma experienced on a day meant to bring our city together.

Doyle’s two-day sentencing hearing will begin on 15 December at Liverpool Crown Court.

