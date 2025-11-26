Liverpool team news v PSV: Alisson not in matchday squad, Ekitike comes back in for Isak

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Not for the first time, Liverpool will be hoping that the Champions League can provide some respite from their domestic woes as they welcome PSV Eindhoven to Anfield tonight.

In contrast to their solid European form, which sees the Reds going for a fourth win in five games in the league phase of the tournament, the Premier League champions have plummeted to 12th in the top-flight table after losing six of their last seven matches in the division.

In terms of the team news for the game against the Eredivisie side, Arne Slot has indicated that Joe Gomez should be available despite needing injections in his knee in recent days, but Florian Wirtz is a doubt after he didn’t partake in training on Tuesday.

With Liverpool aiming for a morale-boosting victory on home soil tonight, and a win which could bring them level on points with one of Arsenal or Bayern Munich (currently first and second respectively), we now know how the Reds will line up against PSV.

Liverpool starting XI to face PSV Eindhoven

Slot has made just two changes from the side which began the sobering 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

Giorgi Mamardashvili starts for the third Champions League game in a row, with Alisson Becker missing out due to illness only days after returning from injury. The back four is unchanged, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at centre-back, flanked by Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez.

It’s the same midfield trio as last weekend, with Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister all starting.

Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo are the wide attackers, with the latter facing his former club for the second time in 2025, while Hugo Ekitike comes back in for Alexander Isak at centre-forward.

The two goalkeepers named on the bench are Freddie Woodman and Kornel Misciur, with Federico Chiesa, Gomez and Andy Robertson also among those in reserve.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: