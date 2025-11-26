Transfer insider outlines Liverpool stance on January right-back signings amid double injury blow

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly identified their priority mission for the January transfer window, along with positions they’re unlikely to target.

As per sources for CaughtOffside in recent days, the addition of a ‘top-level centre-back’ in the winter market is understood to be the ‘number one priority’ for sporting director Richard Hughes, with Marc Guehi and Nico Schlotterbeck duly among a five-man shortlist of targets.

Arne Slot is also currently light on options at right-back, with both Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong injured at present and Calvin Ramsay ineligible for Champions League matches.

Could Liverpool target a right-back addition in January?

However, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are unlikely to pursue a player in that position in the January transfer window.

The currently injured duo are both projected for a mid-December return to fitness, and the addition of another right-back isn’t seen as a priority for the winter.

The report notes that Slot has other options who can deputise in that role if needed, with Joe Gomez available as backup and Dominik Szoboszlai frequently deployed on the right-hand side of the back four this season.

Liverpool don’t need to sign a right-back in January

Ordinarily, the absence of any natural senior options for one position on the pitch would give rise to an understandable clamour for additions to be brought in at the earliest opportunity. However, the truth is that Liverpool don’t need to sign another right-back.

Bradley and Frimpong should both be fit before the January window opens, Gomez has plenty of experience at full-back and Ramsay is also available for domestic fixtures if required. We’ve also seen midfielders Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones utilised on the right-hand side of defence under Slot.

The two main options will both feel that they should be first-choice, so it’d be unwise to bring in a positional alternative who’d also be expecting to start, especially when there are several others in situ who can be utilised in that role.

The only worry going forward is that both Bradley and Frimpong have less than stellar injury records, with the former having multiple spells out of action over the past couple of years and the latter already sidelined for the second time since joining Liverpool in the summer.

The Reds could cope with one of those being unavailable for a short period, but to currently have both of them out of action is not ideal. That said, we suspect most fans would agree that adding a centre-back must be the priority in January, with Giovanni Leoni ruled out for the foreseeable future.