BBC pundit makes big claim as pressure mounts on talisman Salah

The discussion around our season has reached a point where many pundits are beginning to identify themes that we cannot keep ignoring.
Pat Nevin questions whether Mo Salah’s form is part of the issue
Pat Nevin, speaking for BBC Sport, asked bluntly whether “Salah’s form [is the] glaringly obvious reason for Reds’ decline?” as he assessed our slide from an early setback to what he described as staring “over the edge of an almighty precipice.”
The former Scotland winger said our position in the bottom half is “sobering,” and noted how we are currently closer to the relegation places than to Arsenal at the top.
Nevin argued that “the glaringly obvious cannot be ignored,” pointing to how our No.11 once produced around a third of our league goals but is currently on four after 12 matches.
He added that a return of “12 goals for the season” cannot be acceptable and suggested that we may have leaned on the genius of the Egyptian and our captain “more than everyone thought.”
Those comments will spark debate, especially after Graeme Souness recently said about Virgil van Dijk “the decline has started… and the same with Mohamed Salah – that worries me”.
There has also been discussion around leadership, with Wayne Rooney suggesting that Arne Slot should consider dropping our No.11 to “send a message” to the group.
Digging deeper into Liverpool’s issues beyond one attacker
While scrutiny of the Egyptian is inevitable, the numbers this season tell a different story.
He has featured in 17 games, sits joint-second for assists and second for goals, and was arguably our sharpest forward in the first half against Nottingham Forest.
Our 3-0 defeat showed a wider structural problem, from conceding early in the second half to losing set-piece duels that we handled comfortably last season.
The champions have now lost six of their opening 12 league games for only the second time in Premier League history, placing the emphasis on collective responsibility rather than individual blame.
Our attack is still producing chances, our new arrivals are settling, and our head coach has insisted repeatedly that this group will climb back towards the top four.
Placing everything on one forward feels overly simplistic when the data highlights issues in concentration, defensive transitions and game management.
If anything, our No.11 remains one of the few consistent contributors during a turbulent start.
Joint second for assists and second for goals in a team that cannot score is no boast. Nor is it a rationale for how well he is playing.
First, his goal scored stats are flattered by penalties. Secondly, his assists should be way higher but he keeps refusing to pass or his touch lets him down at the crucial moment.
Great player but he is on the wane and we are playing with 10 men (defensively) when he is on the pitch.
However he is not the worst player by a mile. That honour falls to Konate. Closely followed by Isak, Kerkez and MacAllister.
Our recent displays have been gutless, clueless and pointless. Something has to change and fast.
The focus has been changed this season. Last season, Salah was always the focal point. Salah has proved he can be successful in the 3 man attack with mane and firmino. I think Wirtz and Ekitike has linked up well. Every player needs to make that effort to build the new chemistry. This is a team game.