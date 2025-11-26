BBC pundit makes big claim as pressure mounts on talisman Salah

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The discussion around our season has reached a point where many pundits are beginning to identify themes that we cannot keep ignoring.

Pat Nevin questions whether Mo Salah’s form is part of the issue

Pat Nevin, speaking for BBC Sport, asked bluntly whether “Salah’s form [is the] glaringly obvious reason for Reds’ decline?” as he assessed our slide from an early setback to what he described as staring “over the edge of an almighty precipice.”

The former Scotland winger said our position in the bottom half is “sobering,” and noted how we are currently closer to the relegation places than to Arsenal at the top.

Nevin argued that “the glaringly obvious cannot be ignored,” pointing to how our No.11 once produced around a third of our league goals but is currently on four after 12 matches.

He added that a return of “12 goals for the season” cannot be acceptable and suggested that we may have leaned on the genius of the Egyptian and our captain “more than everyone thought.”

Those comments will spark debate, especially after Graeme Souness recently said about Virgil van Dijk “the decline has started… and the same with Mohamed Salah – that worries me”.

There has also been discussion around leadership, with Wayne Rooney suggesting that Arne Slot should consider dropping our No.11 to “send a message” to the group.

Digging deeper into Liverpool’s issues beyond one attacker

While scrutiny of the Egyptian is inevitable, the numbers this season tell a different story.

He has featured in 17 games, sits joint-second for assists and second for goals, and was arguably our sharpest forward in the first half against Nottingham Forest.

Our 3-0 defeat showed a wider structural problem, from conceding early in the second half to losing set-piece duels that we handled comfortably last season.

The champions have now lost six of their opening 12 league games for only the second time in Premier League history, placing the emphasis on collective responsibility rather than individual blame.

Our attack is still producing chances, our new arrivals are settling, and our head coach has insisted repeatedly that this group will climb back towards the top four.

Placing everything on one forward feels overly simplistic when the data highlights issues in concentration, defensive transitions and game management.

If anything, our No.11 remains one of the few consistent contributors during a turbulent start.

