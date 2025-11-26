PSV fans rub in the pain for Liverpool with brutal chant as Arne Slot’s reign hits a new low

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

PSV Eindhoven fans will rarely have had such an enjoyable European away day as the one to which they were treated on Wednesday night.

The Eredivisie champions came to Anfield to face an out-of-sorts Liverpool side and deepened the gloom for Arne Slot’s team by romping to a 4-1 victory which has greatly boosted their chances of advancing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

From a daft handball by Virgil van Dijk to give away an early penalty, to Milos Kerkez getting caught out for Guus Til’s goal, the Reds turned in yet another performance which was rife with glaring errors not befitting of a club who currently have the Premier League trophy in their possession.

PSV fans taunt Liverpool with ironic chant

Taking to X, journalist Lewis Steele noted one chant from the travelling PSV supporters which highlighted how much they were enjoying their trip to Merseyside as they rubbed in the misery for their hosts.

He posted: “‘Always look on the bright side of life,’ sing the PSV fans. Hard to find many positives with Arne Slot and Liverpool, I am afraid to say.”

Glee for PSV, but more Anfield ignominy for Liverpool

First of all, credit to Peter Bosz’s side for their performance as they ruthlessly punished a litany of errors from a Liverpool team who’ve become a pale shadow of what they had been just seven short months ago.

The home supporters who turned up at Anfield on a freezing November night to watch their side turn in a pathetic performance won’t have appreciated the Life of Brian-themed gallow’s humour from the PSV fans. As Steele said, there’s nothing even resembling a bright side for LFC right now.

With nine points in the Champions League already, Slot’s team are still in a decent position to at least make it into the knockout rounds, but a top-eight finish and direct entry to the round of 16 has become more difficult, especially with visits to Inter Milan and Marseille in our next two European games.

For the second home match in succession, plenty of supporters had seen enough long before the final whistle, and there was even the rare sound of booing from some at Anfield when the match ended, although many more defiantly sang in support of their club.

The taunts from the PSV fans summed up what a miserable night it’s been for Liverpool in what’s turning into an increasingly appalling season, one which still has six more months to suffer through.