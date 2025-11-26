Andy Robertson has frank response over Liverpool fans leaving Anfield early in Forest humbling

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has spoken frankly about the rare sight of many Liverpool fans leaving Anfield well before the final whistle of the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Reds’ nightmarish season hit a new low last weekend when they were humbled at home by a team who began the day second from bottom in the table and, in addition to the three goals which did count, had another disallowed in the first half.

Once Morgan Gibbs-White added the third for Sean Dyche’s side in the 78th minute, plenty of the LFC support had seen enough and left the stadium to catch an earlier than intended bus home.

Robertson doesn’t blame fans for leaving early on Saturday

On the latest Sky Sports One on One podcast, Robertson reflected on the dismal afternoon for Liverpool and felt that the fans who departed early had every right to do so.

The 31-year-old said: “I’ve been very lucky that I’ve probably not experienced that too many times since I’ve been here, but obviously on Saturday it was evident at the final whistle that most people had left, and I do not blame them one single bit. 3-0 down at home to Nottingham Forest is unacceptable.

“I’ve got no problems with them leaving, but the important thing is they try and stick with us, because we know how powerful Anfield can be when it is best. That’s when the players are at their best and the fans are at their best.

“We know that we’ve been below par, so that makes the fans then below par, because we’ve not given them anything to shout about. We have to give them something to shout about.”

Liverpool fans will stick with their team through adversity

Robertson is now in his ninth season at Liverpool, but last Saturday was only the fifth Premier League game that the Reds have lost at home in front of supporters since he joined in 2017, and it was their biggest Anfield top-flight defeat in front of a crowd for more than 10 years (also 3-0 v West Ham in August 2015).

He knows that it’s quite rare for match-going fans to leave before the 80th minute, but thankfully it’s also an irregular occurrence for LFC to be so comprehensively beaten on their own turf.

Cody Gakpo gave an insight into the players’ mindset in the aftermath of that result by calling it an ‘embarrassment‘, and Virgil van Dijk said that his teammates should be ‘angry’. While the squad are saying the right things in public, all we want is for them to do their talking on the pitch and get back to winning games.

Liverpool supporters are among the most patient in the Premier League; it’s very rare for the mood at Anfield to become as toxic as it has at other top-flight clubs in recent years, although the Reds have won far more often than they’ve lost over the past decade.

Robertson realises that the fans will stick with their team even in times of adversity, but he’s also aware that the players need to give the crowd a reason to continue backing them.

Let’s hope that Kopites in attendance at Anfield tonight and next Wednesday won’t feel any compulsion to leave early, unless we’re comfortably ahead in the final few minutes and they want to get to the front of the post-match queue for buses on Walton Breck Road!