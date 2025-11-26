‘Will start there’ – Arne Slot confirms slight tactical reshuffle for Liverpool against PSV

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has cleared up one potential note of uncertainty regarding the Liverpool starting XI to face PSV Eindhoven at Anfield.

There are two changes to the Reds’ line-up from the defeat to Nottingham Forest, with Giorgi Mamardashvili replacing the ill Alisson Becker in goal, and Hugo Ekitike preferred to Alexander Isak at centre-forward.

While those are the only alterations in personnel from last Saturday, two other starters will swap positions for tonight’s match against the Eredivisie champions.

Slot confirms right-back alteration against PSV

With Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong out injured, Dominik Szoboszlai started at right-back against Sean Dyche’s side, but the Hungarian will revert to his customary midfield position against PSV.

When asked who’d start on the right-hand side of defence by TNT Sports prior to kick-off, Slot replied (via Liverpool Echo): “I told them both [Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones] they can play in that position; as of course Joe Gomez can, but he’s been struggling with a knee injury. Curtis Jones will play at right-back.”

Jones has previously impressed at right-back for Liverpool

With Gomez deemed not fit enough to start, we’ll once again see a midfielder deployed at right-back for Liverpool tonight, albeit a different one to Saturday.

Similar to Szoboszlai, Jones has rarely played in defence during his senior career, although it isn’t a complete novelty for the 24-year-old. As per Transfermarkt, this’ll be his sixth outing at right-back, two of which came under Slot last season (against Everton and Fulham in April).

To the credit of our number 17, he deputised superbly in an unfamiliar position in that Merseyside derby nearly eight months ago, with Mail Sport‘s Lewis Steele noting that the Toxteth native ‘passed that audition with flying colours’.

Jones will be tasked with nullifying the threat of PSV veteran Ivan Perisic, who provided one assist from the left flank in his team’s 6-2 demolition of Napoli last month and has seven goal contributions so fart his term (Transfermarkt).

Hopefully the 24-year-old can do the needful for Liverpool at right-back tonight, with Szoboszlai freed up to weave his magic in his favoured midfield position.