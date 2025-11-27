Arne Slot hints at bigger issue while giving update on injured trio

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool’s build-up to West Ham away has taken another twist after Arne Slot offered cautious optimism on three of our most important players.

Arne Slot delivers Liverpool injury update

The Dutchman confirmed that Alisson trained fully on Thursday and is expected to be available, which is a significant boost given how disruptive it always is when we lose our world-class goalkeeper.

We always miss the Brazilian’s authority, especially during the defeat to PSV that saw us concede four – the 33-year-old’s return could not be better timed.

Arne Slot also delivered fresh news on Florian Wirtz, explaining: “Florian will have his final day of rehab Friday. So, if that all goes well, he could train with the team on Saturday.”

The German midfielder has endured a stop-start beginning to life at Anfield, but his talent is obvious to everyone and getting him fit consistently is one of the most important tasks for our season.

The No.7 has been missing since his muscle issue flared up against Nottingham Forest.

It is notable that our boss again referenced how injuries have shaped his decisions, similar to when he explained that Ibou Konate had “not trained two days before the game” while discussing Joe Gomez’s role, reinforcing how short-term fitness issues keep affecting our back line.

Ekitike remains a doubt for West Ham

The more delicate case involves Hugo Ekitike, the 47-year-old said: “They dont expect that it has to be a big issue… but the games come fast so lets see for the weekend.”

The former Frankfurt attacker played through pain against PSV, with Slot admitting post-game that he “constantly felt ‘whats wrong with Hugo?’” as the forward struggled but later found out he played with a back issue from the opening stages of the game.

Knowing his back problem is not serious is a boost, even if he misses Sunday.

With Alisson returning, Wirtz close to rejoining full training and Ekitike unlikely to be absent long term, we finally have a few reasons to feel more stable heading into a crucial week.

You can view Slot’s injury update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

