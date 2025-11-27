Curtis Jones speaks the truth with his X-rated assessement of Liverpool’s plight

Image via RTE Sport

Curtis Jones briefly turned the airwaves blue with a frank assessment of Liverpool’s ongoing malaise.

The Reds’ season hit a new low (yes, another new low) as they were thrashed 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night, with Virgil van Dijk’s ludicrous handball in the first five minutes setting the tone for the humiliation which followed.

For the second time in five days, there were chunks of empty seats around Anfield well before the final whistle as many fans had already seen enough, a sight that Steven Gerrard pinpointed as indicative of how far Arne Slot’s side have fallen.

Jones pulls no punches with raw post-match verdict

Jones fronted up to the TV cameras after the match, and the boyhood Red’s deep-rooted frustration came out in a raw assessment of Liverpool’s ninth defeat in 12 games.

The 24-year-old told RTE Sport: “I don’t know, I don’t have the answers. I’m the same as everybody else. It’s just unacceptable, to be honest.

“I don’t even have the words – I’m past being angry and sad. I’m at the point now where I don’t have the words… I’m a player and a fan and I’m seeing it like this where, for a long, long time, I haven’t experienced a team playing this bad.

“At the end of the day, we’ve still got that badge on our chest, so until that badge goes, we’re always going to fight and try and get this team back to where it needs to be and show the whole world why Liverpool is the best team in the world. But as of now, we’re in the s*** and it needs to change.”

Jones’ commitment in no doubt, but we need to start seeing results

It was evident from Jones’ words and tone that he’s truly hurting from what’s happened to Liverpool and isn’t merely spouting rhetoric that he thinks the fans would want to hear.

Since his emergence into the first team at the turn of the decade, the Reds have enjoyed plenty of tangible success, and he’s experienced nothing like our current malaise, not even during bleak spells in the 2020/21 and 2022/23 seasons.

As a player in Slot’s squad, he’s partly culpable for LFC’s embarrassing fall from grace, but he was by no means the worst performer on Wednesday night as he tried to impact the game from an unfamiliar right-back position.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle observed that Jones ‘brought thrust down the wing’ in the first half and was ‘quick to press and challenge PSV players’, but an overall match rating of 4/10 summed up his tough night overall.

We’d never question the 24-year-old’s commitment, but as a collective this group of players is letting down their head coach and their fan base, and words will ring hollow until such time that demonstrative improvement is seen in the form of an upturn in results.

