Darwin Nunez sends cryptic one-word message after Liverpool losing run continues

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s current form has brought plenty of scrutiny but a message from a familiar face has added an unexpected voice to the conversation.

Darwin Nunez posted “Resiliencia” alongside an image of him celebrating for Uruguay, with his fingers pressed to his ears, via X.

The 26-year-old used the exact same approach twice during his time on Merseyside, normally when he felt the need to shut out noise around him.

This latest version arrived just hours after our losing streak extended following the PSV defeat and it was impossible to ignore the timing.

The former Benfica striker has always made a point of using that word to show defiance.

We saw that during Champions League last year, when he wrote: “They are not all, they are some. Thank you Reds for your support, we are all still together!” before simply adding “Resiliencia”, a moment that underlined how determined he was to answer those questioning him.

Even earlier in his Anfield career, the striker responded to mocking clips with a single word – “Resiliencia” again – showing his belief that staying strong would eventually bring reward.

Those two moments offer natural reminders of how the Uruguayan approached criticism while wearing our No.9 shirt.

Nunez message feels like support for Liverpool’s dressing room

The timing of the post makes it hard not to see this as a nod towards his former team-mates.

We find ourselves enduring our worst run since the 1950s, with nine defeats in twelve across all competitions.

Our group will need every scrap of encouragement as we try to put this spell behind us, and the ex-Liverpool forward’s message felt like a rallying cry to those still inside the dressing room.

Why the Nunez post resonates with us right now

Arne Slot is in his second season in charge, and although he delivered the Premier League title just months ago, we’ve struggled to rediscover the rhythm of that campaign.

Our squad has lost experience, suffered tragic events and undergone major change, so it’s no surprise that composure and confidence have become talking points.

That’s why the message from the Uruguayan-born forward hits differently.

Nunez was often criticised for rawness or inconsistency, but nobody ever questioned his willingness to keep fighting. That spirit is something we could do with right now.

Whether intentional or not, the one-word post arrives at a moment when we need resilience more than ever.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile