“He should be sacked” – Carragher points damning finger at Slot for selection decision

Liverpool’s difficult defensive spell has brought the spotlight onto one figure more than anyone expected.

Jamie Carragher was captured by CBS Sports Golazo unleashing an extraordinary tirade as he watched PSV score their third goal at Anfield.

The footage showed the former centre-back shouting: “Oh my god, Konate. Oh my god, Konate. Watch Konate here.

“Oh my god… I’ve f***ing had enough of them, honest to God, that Konate…

“That’s a sackable offence for the manager to f***ing keep picking him. He should be sacked for that.”

His words came as our issues at the back continued in a 4–1 defeat, a result that followed nine losses in twelve across all competitions.

Carragher later calmed his tone when back on the broadcast but CBS still released the raw footage that laid bare his frustration.

Konate under scrutiny as pressure mounts

We find ourselves searching for defensive stability at a time when the back four is being questioned.

Carragher continued his comments on the Frenchman: “he’s going through an absolute nightmare” and admitted he has “never thought he was top class”, comments that highlighted growing concerns about the our No.5’s confidence.

Supporters will be alarmed and Arne Slot may feel compelled to make a major call at centre-back to stop the slide.

Slot facing a defining week as major decisions loom

Ian Doyle has written that our manager may only have a week to save his job, with Doyle stating the Dutchman is “standing on the precipice”.

The suggestion that sticking with the same formula would be “a needless act of self-harm”, underlines why Carragher’s outburst carries extra weight.

The former Feyenoord coach now has to choose between continuing to trust the 26-year-old defender or turning to another option to steady us.

We go to West Ham in the Premier League next and that could be a decisive moment for the boss as he tries to show that we are still fighting for him.

The hope among many will be that this moment becomes a turning point, not another chapter in an increasingly worrying run.

