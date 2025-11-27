“He should be sacked” – Carragher points damning finger at Slot for selection decision

Liverpool’s difficult defensive spell has brought the spotlight onto one figure more than anyone expected.
Jamie Carragher was captured by CBS Sports Golazo unleashing an extraordinary tirade as he watched PSV score their third goal at Anfield.
The footage showed the former centre-back shouting: “Oh my god, Konate. Oh my god, Konate. Watch Konate here.
“Oh my god… I’ve f***ing had enough of them, honest to God, that Konate…
“That’s a sackable offence for the manager to f***ing keep picking him. He should be sacked for that.”
His words came as our issues at the back continued in a 4–1 defeat, a result that followed nine losses in twelve across all competitions.
Carragher later calmed his tone when back on the broadcast but CBS still released the raw footage that laid bare his frustration.
Konate under scrutiny as pressure mounts
We find ourselves searching for defensive stability at a time when the back four is being questioned.
Carragher continued his comments on the Frenchman: “he’s going through an absolute nightmare” and admitted he has “never thought he was top class”, comments that highlighted growing concerns about the our No.5’s confidence.
Supporters will be alarmed and Arne Slot may feel compelled to make a major call at centre-back to stop the slide.
Slot facing a defining week as major decisions loom
Ian Doyle has written that our manager may only have a week to save his job, with Doyle stating the Dutchman is “standing on the precipice”.
The suggestion that sticking with the same formula would be “a needless act of self-harm”, underlines why Carragher’s outburst carries extra weight.
The former Feyenoord coach now has to choose between continuing to trust the 26-year-old defender or turning to another option to steady us.
We go to West Ham in the Premier League next and that could be a decisive moment for the boss as he tries to show that we are still fighting for him.
The hope among many will be that this moment becomes a turning point, not another chapter in an increasingly worrying run.
Issue the ultimatum to konate. Sign the contract and focus on Liverpool. Else you will be on the subs bench and sold in January.
The only little problem with this is that we can’t just sell him to anyone! He has a contract which we can’t force him to break unless he likes where we want to sell him. From his pov it makes no sense to go in Jan!! He would rather stay put and move in the summer and make a massive sign on bonus! We can bench him till the summer though.. if we want.
Agreed.
Who are we going to select to provide better ?
Gomez never seems to be available.
It’s a waste of Gravenberch’s skills.
Same with Dom.
Endo “shouldn’t be” as effective against crosses.
An academy player ?
Konate’s cup-tied in the UCL and given what we’re seeing, who would buy him in January ? His performances are now mightily suspicious for me.
We’d like to know exactly what is going on BEFORE he signs anything.
We don’t want to be paying for this for another 3-4 years.
Perhaps another possibility could be that Konate’s run of inexplicably bizarre performances are being affected by something outside of the club ?
Likely that if there were a higher authority looking into such, if it was politically highly sensitive, it would be handled with some tact.
Would any development in regard to the Hillsborough Law being put into legislation clear up such, one wonders ?
There’s synchronicity even if rather tenuous.