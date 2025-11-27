Carragher says Liverpool defender is “going through an absolute nightmare”

Pictures via CBS Sports Golazo

Liverpool’s defensive problems continue to dominate our season, and the latest analysis from Jamie Carragher made clear just how serious the situation has become for us after the loss to PSV.

The CBS Sports Golazo pundit reacted emotionally to Ibou Konate’s role in the Dutch side’s third goal, and his honesty reflects the uncomfortable reality we are dealing with.

“Konate, it’s getting to the stage now where you actually feel you shouldn’t criticise him because you’re watching something that’s actually not nice to watch, when you’re watching a player go through something like this,” Carragher said.

“I’ve never thought he was top class, but he’s just going through an absolute nightmare.”

Those words hit hard when viewed alongside our numbers in recent weeks.

We have conceded ten goals in our last three matches, and the France international’s contract situation has now become an unavoidable talking point.

Carragher’s verdict fuels deeper Liverpool debate on Konate’s future

The moment that triggered the debate came when the former RB Leipzig defender completely misjudged the ball before PSV attacked and scored again.

Yet, Konate’s numbers from the game were not uniformly disastrous, a reminder of those figures shows a more complex picture:

Ibou Konate stats vs PSV 76 minutes 3/3 ground duels won 6 recoveries 1 error leading to a goal 40/41 passes completed Possession lost once

* Ibou Konate’s stats against PSV in the Champions League (Sofascore)

Despite this balance between strong metrics and one major mistake, it’s hard to ignore the growing distrust from supporters in whether our No.5 is the right man to start every game at centre back.

Liverpool face a January decision with centre-back search ongoing

With the defender’s contract edging towards its final stretch, and with us conceding goals at a rate not seen since 1953, the idea of cashing in in January is gaining traction among those analysing our situation.

The ongoing push to strengthen the position is also relevant, especially given reports that we have submitted a bid around the £25m mark for Marc Guehi ahead of the January transfer window.

We need stability, we need reliability and right now, our boss cannot find a way to get us through games without calamity.

Carragher’s comments were not about humiliation, they were about concern.

His words mirrored what many watching our season unfold will already be thinking: we need to stop conceding so many goals, and we need to do it soon.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile