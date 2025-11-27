Carragher questions Virgil van Dijk after rash moments against PSV

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive situation remains a major talking point this season and comments from Jamie Carragher added even greater scrutiny to Virgil van Dijk after the PSV defeat.

The CBS Sports Golazo pundit assessed our captain’s current form in a way that will concern many watching our recent slump.

“You’re watching Van Dijk now. He’s not the same player,” the former centre-half said.

“Van Dijk now can’t help other players. He needs help himself. And that just means that he’s a normal centre back like I was at one stage. So maybe he’s not super human right now.”

Those remarks came after a night in which the Netherlands international looked intent on forcing a turnaround on his own.

His sliding tackle, a genuine rarity across his Liverpool career, earned him a booking.

Worst was when he inexplicably punched the ball in the box, leading to PSV’s opening penalty.

Coverage of the incident led to criticism directed at the 33-year-old: “Van Dijk was complaining about the corner and then complaining even more about the penalty award but it is an astonishing handball”.

Carragher’s Van Dijk verdict adds to existing defensive concerns

Carragher’s comments did not fall in isolation, especially given how we have conceded ten goals across our last three fixtures.

The former vice-captain had already delivered a sharp assessment of another member of our back line, stating “Konate, it’s getting to the stage now where you actually feel you shouldn’t criticise him because you’re watching something that’s actually not nice to watch”, showing that the whole defensive unit is under pressure – rather than just one individual.

Arne Slot has seen his side leak goals in ways not associated with a team that won the Premier League just a season ago.

Liverpool need stability as pressure grows

Our head coach now faces questions around structure rather than spirit.

Van Dijk’s attempts to shoulder responsibility were clear but the rash moments showed how dangerous it becomes when even our calmest defender tries to fix everything at once.

With a trip to West Ham next, we need composure from our skipper more than ever.

Carragher’s verdict was not disrespectful, it was a reminder of how vital the former Southampton defender remains to us and how much we need him functioning at his best to turn this run around.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile