‘Sources close to LFC…’ – Lewis Steele drops Arne Slot update as press conference brought forward

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Lewis Steele on X

Arne Slot is understood to retain the backing of the Liverpool hierarchy despite a horrific sequence of nine defeats in 12 matches.

That’s according to Lewis Steele, who provided an update on the Dutchman’s future on Thursday lunchtime as the aftershock of last night’s 4-1 Anfield demolition by PSV Eindhoven continues to be felt.

The 47-year-old’s job security has been called into question in recent days after the worst week of what’s already been a chastening season for the Reds, with journalist Ian Doyle opining that the Premier League-winning head coach is now ‘standing on the precipice‘ of being sacked.

Slot still has the backing of Liverpool chiefs

Fellow Liverpool reporter Steele wrote for Mail Sport earlier today that Slot still has the backing of the Anfield hierarchy but realises that he’s under increasing pressure to revive the team’s ailing fortunes.

Sources close to the Dutchman and to the club have insisted that his job is safe, with that stance unchanged after the PSV annihilation, and his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit to West Ham on Sunday has been brought forward to 3pm this afternoon from its usual Friday scheduling.

LFC players and staff are set to have tomorrow off and train on Saturday before then travelling to east London for the fixture against Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Steele shared a link to that article via X, along with the summary: ‘Arne Slot undoubtedly under pressure but retains the backing of the Liverpool hierarchy right now according to sources close to #LFC and the head coach. Slot will speak to the media at 3pm. Players/staff set to have a day off tomorrow.’

Slot’s press conference today will garner extra attention

The decision to bring forward the pre-West Ham press conference to Thursday afternoon feels significant, and rarely will there be such widespread interest in a media briefing from the Dutchman in light of the increased public scrutiny he’s now facing.

Liverpool fans might recall the time in January 2024 when a presser ahead of an otherwise nondescript FA Cup tie against Norwich was brought forward a day, with the Friday morning seeing Jurgen Klopp drop the bombshell announcement that he’d be leaving at the end of that season.

We’re not suggesting that the change to the schedule for the upcoming press conference will preface a definitive decision on Slot’s future tomorrow, although it’s nonetheless noteworthy that it has been rearranged from its usual timeslot.

It seems as though the 47-year-old’s job is safe for now, but if the crisis were to deepen over the next couple of weeks and FSG do pull the trigger, we can only hope that they’d have a top-quality replacement lined up to come in straight away.

Liverpool’s season could do without the disruption which comes with a change in the dugout, and any desire to dispense with the Dutchman should come with a realistically attainable successor in mind to step in, rather than simply declaring ‘Slot out’.

Everyone of a Reds persuasion will be hanging on the words to come from the head coach when he speaks to the media later today.

You can watch Slot’s full post-PSV press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: