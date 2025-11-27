Dominik Szoboszlai makes vow to Liverpool fans in defiant social media message

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai has taken to social media with a defiant message for Liverpool fans amid a full-blown crisis for the Reds.

Arne Slot’s side have now lost nine of their last 12 matches in all competitions and have been beaten in each of their last three games by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1, with two of those defeats coming at Anfield.

The prolonged decline has led to question marks over the head coach’s future, although Lewis Steele has reported that the 47-year-old’s job appears to be safe for now.

Szoboszlai vows that Liverpool ‘will rise as one’

On Thursday lunchtime, Szoboszlai took to X and Instagram with an acknowledgement that Liverpool are enduring a horrific run of form, but also a confidence that he and his teammates will play their way out of the ongoing slump.

The Reds midfielder posted on both social media sites: ‘These are tough moments but we are winners and we will rise as one! #YNWA’

Szoboszlai has been the one shining light in a period of gloom

It’s hard for Liverpool fans to buy into the rhetoric from the players about vowing to put things right when performances on the pitch have been so lacklustre, but if there’s one man who has stood up more than others at Anfield in recent weeks, it’s Szoboszlai.

The 25-year-old has maintained a consistently high standard on the pitch when so many of his teammates have fallen dismally short, and it was he who was in the right place at the right time to net the Reds’ equaliser last night before the second-half collapse.

As the Hungarian reminded his social media followers, Slot’s current squad comprises most of the group which won the Premier League last season, and a handful who’ve lifted several other major trophies in their time at LFC, so the quality is there to restore the club back to where it should be.

For whatever reason, though, the group as a collective just aren’t showing it on the pitch at the moment, and summer expectations of a top-flight title retention have given way to simply hoping for a couple of wins to stop the bleeding.

Szoboszlai just needs to keep up the levels he’s shown, and those around him need to raise theirs if Liverpool’s campaign is to be prevented from degenerating into even more dangerous territory.

