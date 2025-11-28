Carragher warns Liverpool: “Arne Slot has a week to save his job”

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool face a critical week that could define the future of our manager, with three consecutive Premier League matches against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds United placing immense pressure on Arne Slot.

A week to save Slot’s Anfield future

Jamie Carragher emphasised the severity of the situation in The Telegraph: “Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable.”

Slot’s first season brought Premier League glory, yet the drop-off since has been alarming.

Tactical experiments and inconsistent performances, combined with costly defensive errors, now place the Dutchman under unprecedented scrutiny.

Supporters will watch closely as Liverpool aim to recover form against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds United.

The upcoming fixtures present an opportunity to arrest the slump, but unless Liverpool find answers quickly, the club may have to consider a change.

Slot’s Premier League-winning credentials buy him goodwill but history shows that Anfield will not tolerate extended mediocrity.

The stakes could not be higher, and our collective focus will be on how the Reds respond in what might be the defining week of the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool must respond after shocking form slump

The Reds’ domestic struggles have been stark, as losses continue to pile up.

Coming off a 4–1 defeat by PSV in the Champions League, our defensive fragility has drawn intense scrutiny.

After the match, Ibou Konate posted a heartfelt message to supporters, acknowledging the fans’ importance in these difficult moments and promising to fight back.

Yet the performance left questions over our defensive organisation, with both Konate and Virgil van Dijk criticised for costly errors.

Carragher’s raw reaction captured the frustration: “Oh my god, Konate… that’s a sackable offence for the manager to keep picking him.”

The comments highlighted just how much pressure is on our backline to improve.

Recent defeats have left Liverpool in 12th place, with only 18 points from 12 games, far below expectations for reigning Premier League champions.

Carragher has pointed to the mismanagement of squad balance and recruitment, noting that the addition of two high-profile strikers and insufficient cover at centre-back and on the wings has compounded the current crisis.

Our boss must now address tactical and personnel issues swiftly to prevent further damage to our season.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile