The latest auction listings have provided a fascinating yet sobering reminder of how much of our history is leaving family homes and heading into collectors’ hands.

As shared by Budds, a wave of Liverpool memorabilia will go under the hammer on 2–3 December, with many pieces coming from former players who helped build this club’s foundations.

Among the standout listings are a gold UEFA Cup Winners’ medal from 1973 which is projected at £2,000–£3,000, while Chris Lawler’s 1965 FA Cup winners’ medal is estimated at a significant £5,000–£8,000.

Liverpool memorabilia includes medals worth up to £15,000

Phil Neal’s Division One winners’ plaque from 1976–77, valued at £1,500–£2,000, is part of the collection, despite the right-back being our most decorated player.

The 1977 European Super Cup winners’ medal linked to Neal is priced at £1,800–£2,200, with his career-defining items forming a chunk of the sale.

Lawler’s 1965–66 Division One title medal is also included with a valuation of £3,000–£5,000, while his European Cup Winners’ Cup runners-up medal from 1966 is priced between £1,500–£2,000.

Supporters will understand why these figures matter because Lawler has faced health challenges and required financial support for hip surgery in 2021 (via Jersey Evening Post).

Neal’s situation raises its own concerns given his stature as the most decorated player in our history and his mural near Anfield.

Calls for Liverpool to reflect on how we support our former heroes

Bill Shankly’s tailored suit from his 1974 OBE investiture is also part of the sale, illustrating how items deeply tied to the club’s identity have drifted from family ownership.

The listing highlights how some ex-players and families may feel compelled to sell personal treasures, which raises serious questions about whether enough is being done to support those who delivered so much silverware for us.

A sharp reminder of the story Karen Gill once told on The Football Historian Podcast about her grandfayher Bill Shankly holding a Goodison Park season ticket after feeling poorly treated by Liverpool.

Items like the original Littlewoods Cup trophy (estimated £20,000–£40,000) and signed shirts from eras spanning McDermott to Owen add to an extraordinary catalogue.

Fans will value the opportunity to own genuine pieces of Liverpool heritage, but it remains a bittersweet moment when medals earned on the pitch by our heroes leave their homes.

This auction offers unforgettable artefacts, yet it also reminds us of the responsibilities a modern, wealthy Liverpool should take seriously.

