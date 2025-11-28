Ibou Konate sends heartfelt message to Liverpool fans amid Madrid stance change

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive woes have once again been thrust into the spotlight, but Ibou Konate has taken to Instagram to show his loyalty to the Reds.

Konate’s Instagram message to Liverpool fans

After a difficult home defeat by PSV in the Champions League, Konate posted a heartfelt message: “We have to take this moment on the chest.

“Criticism is part of football, and we’ll fight back every time and come through this storm. In these moments, the fans matter most.

“The ones who stand with us in the good times and the bad – the ones who sing for us even in the difficult moments!

“Your voice and your support mean everything to us. We know we need to improve and we’ll keep fighting for you. Always. ❤️❤️”

This message comes after speculation that Real Madrid could have made a move for the Frenchman, which has now been confirmed as dead in the water, with the La Liga giants stating they have no interest in recruiting him.

That means we’re likely to keep Konate at Anfield, despite some rough patches in his performances.

Struggles at Anfield and the need for fan support

Konate has not been alone in struggling through Liverpool’s worst run since 1953, highlighted by the PSV defeat where defensive errors compounded the pressure on Arne Slot.

The former Feyenoord coach is sticking by our No.5, especially with young Giovanni Leoni sidelined by injury and doubts over Joe Gomez’s fitness for centre-back duties.

Even the former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher launched an extraordinary on-air tirade after PSV scored, criticising Konate’s performance during the match.

Yet, the Frenchman’s message is a reminder to the Anfield faithful that backing players through difficult periods can be just as important as celebrating victories.

Konate’s words underline the need for unity on Merseyside, and we should remember that players respond to support as much as pressure.

With our boss determined to steady the ship, the focus now is on regaining form in the Premier League at West Ham.

As fans, our voice has never been more crucial – we are all in this together.

You can view Konate’s message via his Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ibrahimakonate

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile