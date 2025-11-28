Athletic: Real Madrid ‘unequivocally’ do not want Konate this summer

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s wider rebuild has developed another complex chapter as uncertainty around Ibou Konate continues to grow following a fresh update from The Athletic.

The piece reported that our No.5 could still sign a new deal despite being eligible to speak to foreign clubs in January, with the outcome described as something that “could still go either way”.

Konate contract picture shifts after Real Madrid stance confirmed

The Athletic added that Real Madrid have directly informed us they have no interest in taking the France international, cutting off what many assumed was his most likely exit route.

They wrote: “The Athletic can reveal the La Liga side have informed their Premier League counterparts directly and unequivocally that — despite such heavy speculation — they now have no interest in recruiting the France international.”

That revelation has changed the tone around our centre-back situation, especially after his recent struggles and the scrutiny that followed the Champions League defeat to PSV.

We collapsed defensively during that 4–1 loss and Konate failed to deal with the build-up to one of the Dutch side’s goals.

Jamie Carragher was highly critical of the defending for that goal, shouting “That’s a sackable offence” for Arne Slot to keep playing him, as he watched the 26-year-old lose the ball before PSV scored.

Why Konate must now respond as talks continue

The 26-year-old spoke about his contract situation during the recent international break, saying his agents were “still discussing with Liverpool” and that he hoped to announce a decision soon.

The numbers underline why this remains a vital call for us.

Konate Premier League minutes by season:

Season Minutes 2021-22 990 2022-23 1,552 2023-24 1,574 2024-25 2,560

The leap under Arne Slot shows how well he adapted to the new regime and how valuable long-term defensive stability could be for us.

But his recent form has raised questions, with some believing his concentration dipped once Madrid rumours intensified.

If he does stay, many will argue he has returned to us because that move vanished and must now prove his commitment on the pitch.

If he does secure a new deal, though, it remains a strong footballing and business call for Liverpool.

