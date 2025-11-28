Sky Sports reporter claims tough Konate decision now facing Liverpool hierarchy

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s contract strategy is once again under the spotlight after a new update suggested a major call may be required over one of our senior defenders.

Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor reported that we remain committed to offering a new contract to Ibou Konate, if the right terms can be agreed.

He explained that the Frenchman is expected to explore options in January, when he becomes free to speak to foreign clubs.

He added that Real Madrid have cooled their interest, with reports today suggesting their pursuit is “subsiding”, strengthening the possibility of a new agreement at Anfield.

Liverpool weighing contract options as Konate considers next step

O’Connor’s update comes shortly after The Athletic reported his future “could still go either way”, adding that Madrid had directly informed us they no longer intend to sign our No.5.

This all coming in the aftermath of our 4–1 defeat to PSV in the Champions League, a night when we collapsed defensively and Konate failed to deal with the build-up to one of the Dutch side’s goals, may lead some to connect the events.

The centre-back later posted a message to supporters saying, “Criticism is part of football, and we’ll fight back every time and come through this storm. Your voice and your support mean everything to us.”

That show of commitment from the 25-year-old came at a time when the club were supposedly already exploring the market for alternatives, including England international Marc Guehi, who enters the final six months of his contract in January – according to O’Connor’s report for Sky.

He also added Bayern Munich also have an interest in the Palace captain, although their priority is securing Dayot Upamacano to a new deal.

Konate’s form under scrutiny as Liverpool face vital call

We sit 12th in the Premier League on 18 points, 11 off the top and defensive instability is central to our struggles.

It makes business sense to secure a valuable player on a sensible contract, but the risk is clear: if form does not improve after signing, critics will claim he only stayed because Madrid no longer wanted him.

However, allowing an experienced centre-back to leave for free could create a larger gap in a squad already struggling without extensive defensive reinforcements.

The next move will define Liverpool’s long-term defensive structure and we may not have long before the clock forces our hand.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile