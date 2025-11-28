Liverpool must act fast as Guehi timeline becomes more complicated – Athletic

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive picture has taken another twist after a new update on Marc Guehi suggested the timing around any potential move may be more delicate than first thought.

This latest line of reporting arrives during a run where our back line continues to draw scrutiny, especially after the chaotic Champions League defeat in Eindhoven.

Why the evolving centre-back market puts fresh focus on Guehi

The Athletic reported that several Premier League clubs are now monitoring the England defender closely and that his contract situation at Palace has added fresh uncertainty ahead of 2025.

They reported: “Whether the Premier League champions will try again in January remains unclear but even if they or other suitors do, any proposal would need to satisfy Palace and Guehi — which is by no means guaranteed.

“That is because of an amicable understanding between the south London club and their captain that he will see out the final months of his terms, attempt to lift another trophy and leave as a free agent at the end of the season.”

That shift has will lead to questions as to whether we can afford to wait until the summer window, particularly given our own centre-back inconsistencies this season.

Ibou Konate has been at the end of plenty of criticism but with Real Madrid reportedly no longer interested in signing him, decisions will need to be made on the long-term future of our central defenders.

The broader landscape also matters, with this same report stating several clubs are preparing to strengthen mid-season if opportunities emerge and few may be more appealing than Marc Guehi.

Liverpool’s decision may hinge on previous Guehi approach

The summer transfer deadline day failure to sign the England international left the Reds in an awkward position.

It felt like we would be willing to wait but after such a bad run of form, defensive reinforcement feels vital at present if we are to try and regain form.

It is within that context that some believe delaying until the summer risks allowing rivals to jump the queue.

Our recruitment team has proven patient and disciplined, but the current numbers suggest an argument for accelerating the plan if the right opportunity presents itself.

Reports have already suggested that we are preparing a £25 million bid for the 25-year-old but this latest update seems to point at Palace rejecting any approach.

What remains certain is that Guehi will stay on the agenda, with his age, profile and Premier League experience all aligning with Liverpool’s medium-term defensive strategy.

