Broadcaster’s cryptic message raises Gerrard eyebrows over possible Liverpool job

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s managerial picture has taken another twist after a cryptic message about Gerrard’s decision to turn down Rangers began circulating online.

Richard Keys wrote on X: “There is no way Steven Gerrard didn’t know about the probability of this upcoming opportunity when he turned Rangers down.”

The beIN Sports anchor offered no further explanation, leaving many to interpret his comment as a suggestion that the former midfielder may have had one eye on us amid our recent struggles.

Gerrard speculation grows despite tax clause and recent form

Transfer News Live also shared new details about the situation, stating that Gerrard “is unlikely to take a managers job in the UK until at least April.”

Their post added that the Englishman was “close to re-joining Rangers in the wake of Russell Martins sacking before a last minute U-turn”, before noting the tax clause requiring him to repay “45% of his earnings if he returned to the UK permanently before the spring.”

Those factors alone show how complicated this picture really is and why any attempt to directly connect Gerrard to us feels premature.

We are the Premier League champions, preparing to face West Ham on Sunday, and Arne Slot has only just spoken publicly about the backing he continues to receive from the hierarchy.

That press conference included the line about how the conversations behind the scenes “have been the same as they’ve been for the last year-and-a-half,” which highlights the support he’s getting from the top.

Gerrard talk feels premature while we navigate Slot pressure

It is true Gerrard recently admitted that pressure on our boss is inevitable during a run like this, a comment he made when analysing the impact of the PSV defeat.

That particular post-match discussion also contained his line about “serious questions” being asked when results fall short, which naturally resurfaced after another loss.

The idea that Gerrard turned down Rangers purely to angle for our job remains extremely unlikely.

The difference in level between Rangers and the Premier League winners is vast, our Dutch head coach has only just completed a title-winning campaign, and Gerrard’s managerial record at Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq makes such a leap almost impossible.

Gerrard would undeniably love to manage us one day, but right now the speculation seems to be running far ahead of reality.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile