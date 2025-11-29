Edwards and Hughes held 45-minute conversation about Slot this week – The Times

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The mood around Liverpool has rarely felt stranger, with on-field results masking the calmer, more deliberate thinking going on behind closed doors.

Liverpool hierarchy remain united behind under-pressure Slot

According to Jonathan Northcroft of The Times, the numbers around our recent form are “numbing”, yet the conversations inside the AXA Training Centre tell a very different story.

Arne Slot has endured the worst run any Liverpool manager has faced since the 1950s, but the message from those above him is one of patience, perspective and shared responsibility.

Northcroft reports that the 47-year-old continues to hold daily conversations with Richard Hughes, while Michael Edwards remains a steady, strategic presence.

The pair speak with our head coach regularly and one meeting last week was said to have lasted “45 minutes”, highlighting a leadership group refusing to panic.

This calm stance sits in contrast to the wider noise around Merseyside.

Jamie Carragher has already warned, ahead of three games this week, that “anything fewer than seven points” could make the situation untenable.

That external heat does not reflect the internal mood.

Players, staff and hierarchy aligned as perfect storm hits Liverpool

Crucially, Northcroft stresses that Liverpool’s slump is not being pinned on the man in the dugout.

Within the dressing room, senior figures are described as “shellshocked”, where leaders such as Virgil van Dijk have been calling for collective ownership.

This mirrors the hierarchy’s view: that this is a team navigating a rare and complicated transition.

The rebuild overseen by Hughes and Edwards – one that added more than £450m of talent including Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong – was always going to require adaptation.

The tragedy of losing Diogo Jota, the sale of long-serving figures, and a tactical shift happening across Europe have all contributed to what Northcroft calls a “perfect storm”.

Yet the belief in our boss remains unchanged. He is still the coach who delivered the Premier League title just seven months ago.

He is still the developer of players who thrived amid relentless squad turnover at Feyenoord. And he is still viewed as the right leader to guide us through a turbulent moment that requires unity, not upheaval.

The pressure will continue – especially with Carragher framing this week as pivotal – but the most important voices at Liverpool are not setting deadlines.

They are backing the manager, encouraging shared accountability, and trusting that the ingredients which made us champions remain firmly in place.

The collective aim now is simple: push together, steady the ship, and help our head coach fight his way out of this spell – not leave him to face it alone.

