BBC pundit delivers worrying prediction that piles pressure on Arne Slot

Liverpool enter the weekend knowing a difficult Premier League run has forced us into a position where every point suddenly feels heavier than it should for a squad that recently won the title.

Chris Sutton’s assessment on BBC Sport added another uncomfortable layer to a tense week on Merseyside.

The former striker said: “Last year you could hang your hat on Liverpool winning every game, but not anymore. Even so, I don’t think anyone in the world thought Nottingham Forest would win 3-0 at Anfield last week.”

He continued: “You get to a stage where you have to just go with your gut… and I can’t see Liverpool keeping a clean sheet… Sutton’s prediction: 2-1.”

Why Chris Sutton’s prediction increases pressure on Liverpool

Those remarks land at a moment when Arne Slot desperately needs stability after nine defeats in twelve matches across all competitions.

The Champions League loss to PSV has left Slot facing serious questions and only heightened the scrutiny on the Premier League champions.

We head to the London Stadium knowing Jamie Carragher has already underlined the scale of the task of our next three matches, with the former centre-back writing: “Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable.”

The significance of this fixture also grows when factoring in the context of West Ham’s injury update, where Nuno Espirito Santo admitted Crysencio Summerville and Dinos Mavropanos require late checks before facing us.

Those potential absences could give us a small advantage in a game that suddenly feels season-shaping.

Liverpool must respond despite form and prediction doubts

The 47-year-old finds himself in a difficult moment, with defensive errors, missed chances and inconsistency costing us across multiple competitions.

Our recent form is particularly stark and our Premier League slump is why Sutton’s comments hit harder than usual.

Even with our belief in the squad, the reality is that we must show improvement immediately.

Anything less than a strong performance risks accelerating the very pressure Carragher warned about, and another setback would make the coming fixtures against Sunderland and Leeds even more daunting.

Sutton may not believe we can turn it around on Sunday, but this team has delivered under pressure before.

Now, the challenge is proving that recent defeats and this gloomy prediction are not signs of something deeper.

