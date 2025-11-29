Calls for Klopp return ignore crucial Liverpool reality – Guardian

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s current situation has become so strained that conversations around our managerial structure have resurfaced at the worst possible moment for us.

The Guardian’s Andy Hunter reported that the clamour in some areas for Jurgen Klopp to return overlooks the hierarchy we now work under, especially with Arne Slot having been appointed specifically as a head coach rather than an all-powerful manager.

Hunter describes our downturn as “unprecedented”, even when compared to the difficult 2014 season, but stresses that the club Klopp left behind is one with restored finances, status and pulling power.

He writes that “Liverpool today have their choice when shopping at the high end of the market”, referencing how far removed we are from the days of selling Luis Suarez and replacing him with Mario Balotelli, Rickie Lambert and Lazar Markovic.

Liverpool hierarchy and Klopp return expectations

What matters most in the context of calls for Klopp to come back is how our structure has evolved.

Liverpool’s transfer strategy is now led by Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, with Slot having input but not overall control.

The piece adds that this is “worth considering as the clamour among Liverpool supporters for Klopp to return gathers pace”, because FSG do not want an all-powerful manager running multiple departments again.

Hunter goes further, stating that Edwards “would in all likelihood have not agreed to return” in March 2024 had that model been reinstated.

Klopp himself was asked if he would ever manage in England again said “if – then it’s Liverpool… theoretically, it’s possible”, giving supporters a line to cling to even if a comeback still feels remote.

Why Liverpool must focus on the present

Our situation in the Premier League table – sitting 12th on 18 points – only amplifies the conversation, especially after the punishing Champions League defeat to PSV meant a run of nine losses in twelve matches across competitions.

Jamie Carragher has already warned that ahead of three games this week “anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable”, showcasing the pressure on Slot at the minute.

But Hunter’s Guardian analysis concludes that before any discussions about replacements can even begin, either Edwards or Hughes would need to be removed or fully supportive of such a seismic change, and neither outcome feels likely.

With Klopp far from enthusiastic about a return, though not ruling it out, and the new heirarchy built on a model that opposes the German being at the helm – it feels like a non-starter before it begins.

However, it hasn’t even begun. We are backing Arne Slot to overcome this rut, return the Reds to our former selves and prove to everyone that a title-winning manager should be trusted to turn these results around.

Liverpool must therefore focus on stabilising rather than chasing emotional reunions, because the only way forward from here is for us to start winning matches consistently.

