Liverpool’s academy reality laid bare after 7-0 defeat at Kirkby

Liverpool’s wider troubles this season added another unwanted chapter at Kirkby as our U18s fell to a heavy defeat against Manchester United in a match that raised deeper questions about where we are right now.

Liverpool U18s struggle as makeshift back line exposed

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, the young Reds were beaten 7-0 in the U18 Premier League North, with Bendito Mantato opening the scoring before JJ Gabriel led a ruthless visiting display.

In isolation, losing heavily at this age group isn’t uncommon because development always comes before results, but academy reporter Lewis Bower offered context on X that summed up the challenges we faced.

He wrote: “Quite clearly not the level required… but to provide somewhat of a context, 3 of Liverpool’s backline… an U16 player making his full debut… O’Connor and Ayman midfielders at full-back.”

Bower also added that “the midweek efforts made an impact”, noting that five players had played most of the 90 minutes on Wednesday before being thrust into a Saturday lunchtime turnaround.

That workload told. Finn Inglethorpe went close twice, La’More Lee Forrester forced a good save and Luca Eden – still an U15 player – came on from the bench, but the second half became a lesson in ruthlessness as the visitors found space repeatedly and punished every mistake.

FSG investment and pathway expectations heighten scrutiny

This result arrives at a moment when expectations around the pathway are rising.

FSG have recently committed to major upgrades at Kirkby, including a £20m indoor dome project, with academy director Alex Inglethorpe saying the move would “make a massive difference” to our long-term development.

Investment brings opportunity and scrutiny, especially with our first team relying on youth.

Our head coach provided updates this week on Alisson, Florian Wirtz, Joe Gomez and Hugo Ekitike ahead of West Ham, stressing the need for every young player to be ready to contribute whenever injury strikes.

That is why this 7-0 setback stings. Not because of scorelines, but because performances like this won’t help individuals edge closer to senior involvement at a time when chances genuinely exist.

Still, context matters. An improvised defence, fatigue from midweek and multiple full debutants show the picture isn’t as bleak as the score suggests.

Liverpool return to U18 action against Middlesbrough on 6 December, and with FSG’s backing and a clearer schedule, we will expect to look far more like ourselves.

