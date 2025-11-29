Former Red puts hand to heart and sends emotional message about Anfield

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters looking for signs of positivity during a difficult run will welcome a rare warm moment involving a familiar face abroad.

Naby Keita was asked to compare atmospheres after Ferencvaros drew 1-1 away at Fenerbache and delivered a response that summed up exactly what Anfield still means to those who wore our shirt.

As shared by ZPOR on X, the Guinean midfielder placed his hand on his heart and said: “Anfield. You’ll never walk alone!”

He then added: “But they [Fenerbache] do have a good atmosphere too, I like it.”

It was a simple exchange in a mix zone, yet it reminded us again how players often speak differently once they move away from Merseyside.

Naby Keita and the Anfield atmosphere

Anfield mı Şükrü Saraçoğlu mu🤔 Eski Liverpoollu Naby Keita’nın tercihi Anfield oldu… 🎤@efegulmezz pic.twitter.com/3q4Aaa6WvM — ZPOR (@gzt_spor) November 27, 2025

The Liverpool connection remains strong for a footballer who experienced highs, injuries and trophies during his time with us.

Keita, now on loan at Ferencvaros from Werder Bremen and currently working under former Red Robbie Keane, has regularly spoken warmly about life at Anfield.

Only a few months ago he showed similar affection when he said his title-winning team-mates in 2019/20 were “the best of all time”.

That insight came during an interview where the midfielder was asked to compare the current squad with what he experienced under Jurgen Klopp.

It is clear those memories have stayed with him.

Keita still values his time with Liverpool

Struggles in Germany followed his career at Anfield, with Werder Bremen suspending him and criticising his conduct, releasing a statement that read: “as a club, we wont tolerate Naby’s behaviour”.

The 30-year-old though is now enjoying consistent football again, already recording 16 appearances and three assists this season and seems to be rebuilding both confidence and rhythm.

And while Fenerbache supporters are renowned for intense home backing, his instant reaction showed where his heart remains.

Any player who has lifted trophies with us understands what it means to play on a European night under the lights.

That is why, even after difficult chapters on Merseyside and in the Bundesliga, hearing a former Red emotionally reference Anfield still matters.

It reminds us that whatever happens on the pitch, the identity of our club continues to leave a mark on those who represent it.

