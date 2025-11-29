Nuno hints at weakened West Ham line-up with Liverpool desperate for a lift

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s preparations for a season-defining trip to West Ham have taken a welcome turn after the London club issued a mixed fitness update on two important players ahead of Sunday’s meeting.

West Ham injury concerns offer Liverpool timely boost

As reported by West Ham’s official website, Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that both Crysencio Summerville and Dinos Mavropanos are doubts for the game, with final assessments planned for the eve of the match.

The Hammers head coach said: “Both of them are getting better. We still have tomorrow to assess the players, so we will have to wait until then to make our final decisions.”

Summerville missed their draw at Bournemouth after starting eight straight Premier League fixtures, while Mavropanos has sat out four games since injuring his leg against Brentford on 20 October.

Ollie Scarles remains sidelined, and although Niclas Fullkrug returned from injury last weekend, his minutes will be carefully managed.

For a Liverpool side needing every marginal gain they can get after six defeats in the last seven league matches, this update could not come at a better moment.

Our own squad picture has been improving too, with the latest Liverpool team news on Alisson and Florian Wirtz providing optimism at a crucial point in the campaign.

The scale of the pressure on Arne Slot was underlined by Jamie Carragher, who wrote about our next three fixtures: “Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable.”

Liverpool need every advantage amid critical week for Arne Slot

The Dutchman’s second season in charge has become increasingly tense, with a deflating Champions League defeat against PSV following back-to-back domestic setbacks.

Defensive lapses, missed chances and injuries have combined to leave us sitting 12th in the table, while the confidence built by winning the Premier League just months ago has evaporated.

A win at the London Stadium is seen as essential and the news emerging from Nuno’s camp offers a small but meaningful advantage.

If Summerville and Mavropanos fail to make the squad for West Ham, Liverpool’s attacking and defensive units would be facing a weakened opponent at a time when every detail matters.

With Carragher’s comments echoing, the London Stadium clash is now framed as the moment our manager must show he can pull this team out of its most difficult period since the 1950s.

Any advantage helps, and this latest update from Nuno Espirito Santo may provide exactly that.

