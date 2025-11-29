Thomas Frank makes surprising claim that could ease pressure on Arne Slot

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool find ourselves entering a decisive run of fixtures at a time when every comment from outside the club seems to add another layer of tension around Arne Slot.

Thomas Frank’s latest assessment, via Sky Sports, was one of the first genuinely supportive messages directed towards the 47-year-old since our difficult run began.

The Tottenham manager said: “I think football is extremely fascinating… it’s so complex and we all try to analyse and understand it.”

He continued: “If you look at Liverpool now, the manager Arne Slot I admire massively.

“Did fantastic stepping into the first season in the Premier League, won it. Incredible in every way. And now they are struggling a bit and they have a bad spell.”

Why Thomas Frank’s backing matters for Arne Slot

Frank went further, insisting: “I’m convinced he will find a way out. Convinced, convinced.”

Those words offer a contrast to the scrutiny our head coach has faced since losing nine of the last twelve matches across all competitions, including the stinging Champions League defeat to PSV that left Slot facing serious questions.

That run has heightened the stakes for the upcoming matches against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds – a stretch that Jamie Carragher recently framed in stark terms, saying “Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable.”

Frank’s more relaxed tone also echoes the admiration he previously showed for Mo Salah two years ago, when he said: “He must be one of the best offensive players in the world… not top 10, but top three.”

It’s clear we have an admirer in Frank and it’s nice to see him be so positive about the Reds.

Liverpool must steady themselves before a pivotal run

Our recent league form leaves us 12th, level on 18 points with Manchester United and Everton and facing a fight to re-establish stability after back-to-back three-goal defeats before the PSV loss.

Frank’s point about football’s complex and fickle nature feels particularly relevant to a side who lifted the Premier League trophy just months ago yet suddenly face questions over leadership, structure and confidence.

The Dane added: “Arne is clearly an unbelievable coach… he will 1000% find a way out of that… he will stay calm… him and his staff will find a solution.”

That perspective stands out precisely because so much discussion around us has been framed through panic rather than patience.

And while our situation demands immediate improvement, hearing a respected Premier League coach back our Dutchman with such sincere certainty at least reminds us that those closest to the game still see the quality that delivered a title last season.

If we respond as we have before under pressure, Frank’s prediction may yet prove to be the more accurate assessment amid all the noise.

