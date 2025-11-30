‘The best feeling…’ – Isak remaining ‘humble’ after long-awaited league goal for Liverpool

Image via Sky Sports

Alexander Isak admitted that his first Premier League goal for Liverpool had been ‘a long time coming’ until it finally arrived on Sunday.

Recalled to the Reds’ starting XI by Arne Slot for the clash against West Ham at the London Stadium, the Swedish marksman broke the deadlock on the hour mark as he finished to the net emphatically from a Cody Gakpo cutback.

Clinton Morrison was raving about the 26-year-old’s ‘outstanding‘ finish as he scored in the English top flight for the first time since Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Brighton in early May, and the manner in which it was taken showed no little confidence from our number 9.

Isak staying ‘humble’ after netting elusive league goal for LFC

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Isak’s delight and relief at getting his first league goal for Liverpool was evident, and the £125m man is determined to build upon it in the Reds’ upcoming fixtures.

The Swede reflected: “I’m aware that it has been a long time coming and I have been trying to get back to my best form. I’m still on the way but I am happy to get that goal.

“The best feeling today is that we win the game and that is the best way to get a good spirit in the group but of course I am a striker so scoring goals will always help me.

“We have to use this win in a good way but also be humble. We have to stay focused and keep working hard to keep this momentum.”

Relief for Isak – now to build on it!

We don’t doubt for a second that it would’ve hurt Isak to have waited this long to get off the mark in the Premier League for Liverpool after all the commotion over his transfer from Newcastle, for whom he netted 23 times in the top flight last season.

The 26-year-old will have been all too aware of the scrutiny he’s been facing during his stop-start first three months at Anfield, and after being heavily criticised over his ineffective performance against Nottingham Forest last week, his goal in the win this afternoon has provided the perfect response.

Ian Doyle awarded the striker a 7/10 in his post-match player ratings for the Liverpool Echo, noting how the Reds’ number 9 drew a save from Alphonse Areola in the first half before his 60th-minute opener in east London, and his overall display gives him a strong platform on which to build.

Isak will know that, just as LFC won’t allow themselves to think that the corner has been turned just yet, he won’t want his goal today to be in isolation. Now that he’s off the mark in the top flight, he needs to build on it throughout December and beyond.

He scored twice against Sunderland in an FA Cup tie for Newcastle a couple of seasons ago. A similar return against the high-flying Black Cats on Wednesday night would indicate that our record signing is ready to take flight at Anfield!