Liverpool team news v West Ham: Alisson and Wirtz return, Salah benched, Gomez comes in to start

Liverpool will once again attempt to halt their alarming slump when they take on West Ham this afternoon.

The Reds began the day in 13th place in the Premier League table, having seen their form fall off a cliff over the past two months amid growing pressure on Arne Slot, who can’t afford many more poor results after a hellish autumn.

The champions visit a West Ham side who are just outside the relegation zone but have enjoyed an upturn of late under Nuno Espirito Santo, who inflicted the first defeat of the Dutchman’s Anfield reign while in charge of Nottingham Forest last season.

In his press conference ahead of today’s match, Slot issued cautiously optimistic updates over the availability of Alisson Becker, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, all of whom have had illness or injury problems in recent days.

The Liverpool starting XI has now been confirmed – have that trio recovered in time to face the Irons?

Liverpool starting XI to face West Ham

Slot makes four changes from the Reds side which began the humiliating 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Alisson has recovered from illness and resumes his place between the sticks, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate forming the centre-back partnership. There’s one change to the defence as Joe Gomez comes in at right-back for his first Premier League start of the season.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister keep their places in midfield, and there’s also a start for Dominik Szoboszlai. Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak return to the starting XI, with Cody Gakpo completing the starting XI.

Slot makes a big call by dropping Mo Salah to the substitutes’ bench, with Ekitike and Federico Chiesa also in reserve if more firepower is needed. Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson represent experienced options to call upon if required.

