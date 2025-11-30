‘Brilliant’ – Clinton Morrison gushes over ‘outstanding’ 60th-minute Liverpool moment v West Ham

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Clinton Morrison was full of praise for Alexander Isak after the Swedish striker finally netted his first Premier League goal for Liverpool this afternoon.

The Reds were being held scoreless by West Ham at the London Stadium until the 60th minute, when Florian Wirtz played a neat through pass into Cody Gakpo and the Dutchman picked out the Swedish striker with a clever cutback, with the latter dispatching a firm finish past Alphonse Areola.

It’ll come as a huge relief to the £125m signing to finally get off the mark in the top flight for his new club almost three months to the day after his protracted transfer from Newcastle.

Morrison praises ‘outstanding’ Isak finish

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Morrison was glowing with his praise for Isak over the quality of the finish and seemed genuinely delighted for the 26-year-old to get that elusive Premier League goal.

The pundit said: “Brilliant from Isak. Once Gakpo cuts it back, the finish from Isak is outstanding. It’s on the half-volley and it’s brilliant the way he’s controlled it. It was only a matter of time.”

Isak gets his reward for a much-improved performance

It’s hard to put into words how much of a relief that goal must be for Liverpool’s number 9, who only last week was being pilloried for a ‘completely anonymous‘ performance in our heavy defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Emile Heskey has implored the 26-year-old to ‘work harder‘ as he seeks to repay his record-breaking transfer fee, and the Swede was more involved over the course of today’s match than he had been in previous games.

He forced a strong save out of Areola in the first half and received a rousing ovation from the fans in the away end when he was replaced by Hugo Ekitike in the 68th minute.

Isak hasn’t been helped by his intermittent fitness issues over the past three months, but his goal today should hopefully lift some of the pressure from his shoulders and give him the confidence to go on and back it up with a few more in the final month of 2025, and into the second half of the season.

You can view Isak’s goal against West Ham below, via @SkySportsPL on X: