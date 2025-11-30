Arne Slot needs to do something today he hasn’t managed in his last seven attempts since January

(Photos by Justin Setterfield and Michael Regan/Getty Images)

London is a favourite tourist destination for many holidaymakers, but nobody could blame Arne Slot for not being overly fond of the UK’s capital city.

The Dutchman takes his Liverpool side to the bustling metropolis by the Thames once more today as the Premier League champions go up against West Ham, one of just seven teams sitting below the Reds in the top-flight table as of Sunday morning.

The Merseysiders romped to a 5-0 victory on their most recent visit to the London Stadium in their final fixture of 2024, but in contrast to the rude state of health in which we found ourselves back then, we’re now in such a mire that the head coach’s position has come under much public scrutiny.

Slot hasn’t enjoyed his visits to London in 2025 (except one)

When Liverpool claimed a dramatic 2-0 win away to Brentford on 18 January of this year, it was their third success in the capital in the space of a month, with that aforementioned thrashing of the Irons preceded by a 6-3 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur just before Christmas.

However, since Darwin Nunez’s heroics at the Gtech Community Stadium 10 months ago, Slot’s Reds have been back to London seven times and failed to record a victory:

Date Result Competition 16 March 1-2 v Newcastle Carabao Cup final 6 April 2-3 v Fulham Premier League 4 May 1-3 v Chelsea Premier League 10 August 2-2 v Crystal Palace (2-3 pens) Community Shield 27 September 1-2 v Crystal Palace Premier League 4 October 1-2 v Chelsea Premier League 25 October 2-3 v Brentford Premier League

Liverpool need to ease their capital pains on Sunday

Liverpool’s recent record in London is nightmarish, with six 90-minute defeats and another loss via a penalty shootout on their last seven visits to the capital, and a continuation of that unenviable streak today would heap further pressure on Slot.

A month ago, West Ham had the worst home record in the Premier League, losing their first four matches on their own path by an aggregate scoreline of 12-2, but they’ve since claimed successive victories in E20 against Newcastle and Burnley.

Nuno Espirito Santo has overseen a resurgence of late, with the Irons unbeaten in November, and they might feel that they’re meeting the Reds at the perfect time, given the dreadful form of the Premier League champions.

Defeat by two goals or more this afternoon would see Liverpool go into December in 14th place in the table, which’d be nothing short of embarrassing for Slot’s team after what they achieved last season.

Conversely, a win would propel us to within a point of fourth-placed Sunderland, and as torrid as Liverpool’s form has unquestionably been, the concertina-esque nature of the current Premier League standings present LFC with an opportunity to jump up several positions in a short space of time.

Three points today are a must by any means necessary, whether it be a repeat of our last visit to West Ham or a dramatic stoppage-time intervention reminiscent of Nunez at Brentford.