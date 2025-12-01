Arne Slot sends message to Liverpool fans after ‘special’ second half moments

Pictures via Empire of the Kop on YouTube

Liverpool’s much-needed win in east London delivered more than points because what happened off the pitch may matter even more than what happened on it.

Arne Slot praises Liverpool fans after crucial Premier League win

Arne Slot was asked directly about the travelling support after we beat West Ham 2-0, a result that halted a three-match losing run in all competitions, and his response said everything about the connection still in place.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the 47-year-old said: “It says a lot about the club and about the fans that they were not only supportive of me but for our whole team.”

The Dutchman added: “If you have such a run of form we are having and you have an away game and the away end is so full and supports the team from start to finish – including me, indeed – that’s special.”

He continued: “It tells you that this club is always together, but maybe even more in difficult moments…

“To support someone when he’s successful is much easier than to support someone or a team or an individual when things are as tough as they are now.”

Slot entered the game under heavy scrutiny, with some questioning whether he would survive another poor result, for this to lead to the bold call to rest Mo Salah completely – it showed our head coach was willing to fight for his job.

Live text commentary of the match picked up on the Liverpool fans chanting Arne Slot’s name ahead of the final whistle, which is exactly the kind of backing a manager under pressure needs.

Liverpool’s response on the pitch reinforces faith in Slot

The performance itself followed the narrative of unity the former Feyenoord coach described.

Alexander Isak’s first Premier League goal for us arrived on the hour mark and settled the team at a vital moment.

Cody Gakpo then finished the job in stoppage time after chesting down a Joe Gomez cross and firing home confidently.

The decision to leave Salah was a shock and Slot later hinted that the Egyptian may not walk straight back into the starting XI, saying: “Mo has been so important for the club and will be so important… so let’s see what happens on Wednesday.”

Given that Liverpool fans showed their appreciation for Arne Slot after Gakpo’s clincher, the support in the away end aligned with those tough but necessary calls.

The league table places us eighth on 21 points, behind Manchester United only on goal difference, and while there is still ground to make up, the reaction between players, supporters and staff felt meaningful.

Most importantly, it showed that Arne Slot hasn’t lost us and Sunday proved that everyone inside that away end knew it.

You can watch Slot’s post-West Ham press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

